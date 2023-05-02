Laxative Gummies Market to Register CAGR of 6.10% from 2023 - 2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report from Growth Plus Reports analyzes the production, potential applications, demand, major manufacturers, and SWOT analysis of the global Laxative Gummies Market .

The laxative gummies Market Report assists in determining the optimum distribution methods for certain products as well as possible markets for future product launches. The report also analyses the purchase and supply trends that influence the market's production strategy. You can get insights into comprehensive TOC, Tables, and Charts presented throughout the report for valuable data, information, important statistics, trends, and detailed competitive landscape information in this market.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing prevalence of constipation and other stomach diseases will drive market revenue growth.

Increasing natural and organic alternatives to standard laxatives gummies will drive support the market revenue growth/

North America dominates the global laxative gummies market.

Laxative Gummies Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers

The increased prevalence of constipation and other stomach diseases will drive the revenue growth of laxative gummies market. Furthermore, sedentary lifestyles, hange in eating habits, poor sleep, and a lack of physical activity are expected to boost the market revenue growth rate. Apart from this, increasing demand for natural and organic alternatives to standard laxatives gummies are expected to support the market's revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed global laxative gummies market from four perspectives: Type, Distribution Channel, And Region.

Type Segmentation: Based on the type, the global laxative gummies market is segmented into adult gummies and child gummies. The adult gummies segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of the rising digestive health and wellness awareness, new and creative product formulations, and shifting customer preferences for natural and organic components, and the increased prevalence of constipation among adults.



Distribution Channel Segmentation: Based on the distribution channel, the global laxative gummies market is segmented into hospitals, elderly care centers, home healthcare, pharmacy stores, and others. The pharmacy store segment dominates the market because because of the growing demand for these products and convenience of shopping.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global laxative gummies market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America dominates the global laxative gummies market with the largest revenue share of the market. The growing senior population, rising healthcare expenses, changing lifestyles, increased demand for healthy and fortified nutraceuticals, vitamin and probiotic gummy supplements, and the presence of key players in the region are responsible for North America's significant revenue share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global laxative gummies market are:

Avrio Health LP

Maxi Health

Pharmvista

Equate

Lunakai

GeriCare

Prunelax

Meijer

The laxative gummies devices market is moderately competitive, with several international players. Key market players focus on technological advancements, research and development activities, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence.

Recent developments:

Senokot Kids Laxative* Gummies, a dietary supplement that offers safe, moderate overnight treatment of occasional constipation for children ages 2 and up, was introduced in March 2023 by Avrio Health L.P., a Purdue Pharma L.P. subsidiary. Senokot Kids Laxative* Gummies are designed to fulfill the needs of both children and parents. Senokot Kids Laxative* Gummies are made with genuine Senna extract, are free of many common food allergies, and have a pleasant flavor that kids love.

Purdue Pharma L.P. announced the launch of two Senokot Dietary Supplement Products in March 2021: Senokot Laxative Gummies with Blueberry Pomegranate taste and Senokot Laxative Tea. Senokot Dietary Supplement Laxative Gummies - Blueberry Pomegranate Flavor is a new Senokot Laxative Gummies flavor for treating mild overnight constipation.

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL LAXATIVE GUMMIES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Adult Gummies Child Gummies GLOBAL LAXATIVE GUMMIES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospitals Elderly Care Centers Home Healthcare Pharmacy Stores Others

