[Latest Report] Nanocoatings Market is estimated to be US$ 97.6 billion by 2032; Growing demand from Automotive Industries to Fuel Market Growth.

Covina, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanocoatings are thin layered film applied to substance or surface to protect it from corrosion, dirt and decay. Nanocoatings last till two to five years with proper care and maintenance. To develop strategies to combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria has become major application of nanocoatings.

Excellent properties such as anti-corrosion, antifriction, anti-microbial and other has given rise in demand for target market growth. Rapidly growing population and growing infrastructure & residential projects is expected to fruitful the demand for Nanocoatings market growth in coming years.

The nanocoatings market refers to the industry that develops and sells thin coatings with nano-sized particles to enhance the properties of various surfaces. These coatings are applied to various surfaces such as metals, plastics, glass, and textiles, to provide them with features such as improved durability, scratch resistance, water and oil repellence, self-cleaning ability, and anti-microbial properties. The nanocoatings market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing demand for advanced materials that can protect surfaces from harsh environmental conditions and improve their performance.

Attributes Details Nanocoatings Market Value (2022) US$ 11.6Bn Nanocoatings Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 97.6Bn Nanocoatings Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 22.4%

Key Highlights:

In June 2020, Onyx Coating launched new and first “N1 Nano Coating Product” with ultra-hard 10H ceramic coating designed to provide N1 smoothness and also lasts for lifespan.

In March 2021, Curran Biotech’s new nanocoating prevents indoor transmission of COVID-19 by improving air filtration and act as a supplement to commercial and household HVAC system through bonding of filter fibers and providing them with greater hydrophobic properties.

Request a sample or make an inquiry by clicking the following link:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5089

Analyst View:

Beneficial properties of nanocoatings such as anti-microbial, anti-corrosion has driven the demand for target market growth. Growing concern towards eco-friendly and safe coatings has further, provided the lucrative opportunities in Nanocoatings market growth.

Detailed Segmentation analysis of Nanocoatings Market:

Based on Type of Coating:

Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoatings: These coatings are used to make surfaces resistant to fingerprints, smudges, and other forms of contamination. They find application in smartphones, tablets, touchscreens, and other electronic devices.

These coatings are used to make surfaces resistant to fingerprints, smudges, and other forms of contamination. They find application in smartphones, tablets, touchscreens, and other electronic devices. Anti-Microbial Nanocoatings: These coatings are used to prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms on surfaces. They find application in hospitals, food processing plants, and other environments where hygiene is crucial.

These coatings are used to prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms on surfaces. They find application in hospitals, food processing plants, and other environments where hygiene is crucial. Anti-Corrosion Nanocoatings: These coatings are used to protect metal surfaces from corrosion, rust, and other forms of degradation. They find application in the aerospace, automotive, and construction industries.

These coatings are used to protect metal surfaces from corrosion, rust, and other forms of degradation. They find application in the aerospace, automotive, and construction industries. Self-Cleaning Nanocoatings: These coatings are used to repel dirt, dust, and other forms of contamination from surfaces, making them easy to clean. They find application in building exteriors, solar panels, and automotive windshields.

These coatings are used to repel dirt, dust, and other forms of contamination from surfaces, making them easy to clean. They find application in building exteriors, solar panels, and automotive windshields. Others: This segment includes other types of nanocoatings such as thermal barrier coatings, scratch-resistant coatings, and UV-resistant coatings.

Based on End-User Industry:

Healthcare: Nanocoatings find application in medical devices, implants, and hospital surfaces to prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms.

Nanocoatings find application in medical devices, implants, and hospital surfaces to prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms. Electronics: Nanocoatings are used in electronic devices to improve their performance and lifespan.

Nanocoatings are used in electronic devices to improve their performance and lifespan. Automotive: Nanocoatings are used in automotive parts to enhance their durability and corrosion resistance.

Nanocoatings are used in automotive parts to enhance their durability and corrosion resistance. Aerospace: Nanocoatings are used in aerospace components to protect them from corrosion and wear.

Nanocoatings are used in aerospace components to protect them from corrosion and wear. Building and Construction: Nanocoatings are used in building exteriors, windows, and roofing materials to improve their durability and energy efficiency.

Nanocoatings are used in building exteriors, windows, and roofing materials to improve their durability and energy efficiency. Others: This segment includes other end-user industries such as food packaging, textiles, and marine coatings.

Based on Geography:

North America: The United States and Canada are the major markets for nanocoatings in this region.

The United States and Canada are the major markets for nanocoatings in this region. Europe: Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the major markets for nanocoatings in this region.

Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are the major markets for nanocoatings in this region. Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, and India are the major markets for nanocoatings in this region.

China, Japan, and India are the major markets for nanocoatings in this region. Rest of the World: This segment includes regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Nanocoatings Market, By Type (Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Corrosion, Self-Cleaning and Others), By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Building & Construction, Marine and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Market Insights from the report:

Nanocoatings Market accounted for US$ 11.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 97.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 22.4%. The Nanocoatings Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

Based on Type, Nanocoatings Market is segmented into Anti-Fingerprint, Anti-Microbial, Anti-Corrosion, Self-Cleaning and Others.

Based on Application, Nanocoatings Market is segmented into Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics, Building & Construction, Marine and Others.

By Region, the Nanocoatings Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Nanocoatings Market:

The prominent players operating in the Nanocoatings Market includes-

ACTnano

Tesla Nanocoatings Inc.

Nanovere Technologies LLC.

Cleancorp

Nanofilm Ltd.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

CIMA Nanotech

Buhler AG

EIKOS Inc.

Surfix BV

What are the Recent Driver Factor in the Nanocoatings Market?

Growing Demand for Advanced Materials: There is a growing demand for advanced materials that can protect surfaces from harsh environmental conditions and improve their performance. Nanocoatings provide a solution to this demand, as they offer enhanced features such as scratch resistance, water and oil repellence, self-cleaning ability, and anti-microbial properties. Increasing Adoption of Nanotechnology: Nanocoatings are part of the broader nanotechnology industry, which is seeing increasing adoption across various applications. The unique properties of nanomaterials, such as their high surface area and reactivity, have led to their use in a wide range of industries, including electronics, healthcare, and energy. Growing Use of Nanocoatings in Automotive Industry: The automotive industry is a significant contributor to the growth of the nanocoatings market. Nanocoatings are used in automotive parts to enhance their durability and corrosion resistance, which improves the lifespan and performance of vehicles.

Request10%freecustomization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/5089

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a leading provider of market research services, offering insightful and actionable reports to clients across various industries. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, Prophecy Market Insights provides accurate and reliable market intelligence, helping businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. The company's research reports cover a wide range of topics, including industry trends, market size, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and more. Prophecy Market Insights is committed to delivering high-quality research services that help clients achieve their strategic goals and objectives.

Similar report:

Natural Refrigerants Market -By Type (Hydrocarbon Refrigerant, Carbon Dioxide Refrigerant, Ammonia Refrigerant, and Others), and By End-Users (Industrial, Commercial, Domestic, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Basalt Fiber Market -By Type (Composites, Non-Composites), By Form (Discrete, Continuous), By Application (Marine, Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032