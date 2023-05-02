Mononucleosis Diagnostics Market to Register a Steady CAGR of 4.5%, During the Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest study by Growth Plus Reports, the global Mononucleosis Diagnostics Market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% by 2031.

The global mononucleosis diagnostics market was valued and expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. Mononucleosis is a viral disease generally brought on by the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). The most common diagnostic test for mononucleosis is the mono spot test, which detects antibodies against EBV in the sample.

Recent Development in Mononucleosis Diagnostics Market:

In October 2022, A functional T cell test for measuring CD4 and CD8 Epstein-Barr virus-specific T cell immune response was introduced by Eurofins Viracor as EBV inSIGHT. The test is now a part of Viracor's cutting-edge inSIGHT diagnostic suite of virus-specific cell-mediated immunity assays.

Mononucleosis Diagnostics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Test Type, End User, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of mononucleosis and its diagnosis drives market revenue growth.

Market consolidation via mergers and acquisitions is broadening product portfolios and market reach.

The demand for point-of-care testing devices is increasing the rapidity of the diagnosis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The novel immunity booster for better immunity against numerous infectious diseases together with contemporary technology for the introduction of novel diagnostic procedures with enhanced features drives revenue growth for the mononucleosis diagnostic market. Furthermore, the increase in patients and the rising preference of a sizeable portion of the population for affordable and quick examinations drive the market revenue growth.

However, similar symptoms from other viral illnesses potentially hinder the revenue growth of mononucleosis diagnostics by causing misdiagnosis and abuse of the test.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Test Type

Based on the test type, the global mononucleosis diagnostics market is segmented into monospot test, complete blood count test, and Epstein Barr virus (EBV) antibody test. The monospot test segment accounts for the largest market revenue share, owing to its high accuracy, affordability, and rapidity.

Segmentation By End User

Based on the end-user, the global mononucleosis diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, laboratories, and others. The laboratories segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market. This large revenue share is attributed to the skilled workers, the availability of required tools, and the high-volume testing conducted each day.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global mononucleosis diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest revenue share in the global market due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure, strong research and development studies, and awareness among people for an early diagnosis.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the market player operating in the global mononucleosis diagnostics market are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Diasorin S.p.A

Report Coverage

The report analyzes basic market fundamentals and dynamics, strategies, key investment areas, regional growth analytics, revenue forecast, significant market players, and collaborations. Additionally, the study provides a comprehensive discussion of the global future of the mononucleosis diagnostics market.

