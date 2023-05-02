Hatch and Küttner join to become Europe’s leading provider of sustainable industrial processes, novel green technologies, and battery solutions

Essen, Germany, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hatch has announced the integration of Küttner into its group of companies. Together, Hatch Küttner becomes Europe’s leading provider of complex engineering and technology services for the metals, energy, and infrastructure market sectors.

The integration brings together two highly respected and successful engineering, consulting, technologies, and project delivery firms, creating an integrated, multidisciplinary professional services firm to serve our global clientele.

With a shared commitment to conquering climate change, Küttner’s development of sustainable industrial processes and novel green technologies will complement Hatch’s industry-leading work in hydrogen production, green metals, and battery solutions.

"We are excited to join forces with Hatch and believe this integration will provide unique professional services to help our clients conquer climate change," shared Peter Weber, Managing Partner (CEO) of Küttner. "Together, we will take on larger, more complex projects for our clients throughout Europe and around the globe, providing exceptional professional services from one firm.”

"I am thrilled to welcome Küttner to the Hatch family," said John Bianchini, Chairman and CEO of Hatch. "Our values are aligned, including our commitment to focusing on the best possible outcomes for our clients and creating lasting, positive outcomes for our communities and the environment."

Together, the number of professionals in the European region will double and be supported by 10,000 professionals around the globe to deliver solutions to its clients throughout their project lifecycles, from concept through operations and renewal.

For more information, please visit www.hatchkuettner.com.

-30-

For more information, please contact:

Hatch contact

Stephane Raymond

Regional Managing Director

Tel: +1 905 403 4199

Email: media@hatch.com

Küttner contact

Dr.-Ing. Peter Weber

Managing Partner (CEO)

Tel: +49 (201) 7293 140

Email: media@hatch.com

About Hatch

Whatever our clients envision, our teams can design and build. With over six decades of business and technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors, we know your business and understand that your challenges are changing rapidly. We respond quickly with solutions that are smarter, more efficient and innovative. We draw upon our 10,000 staff with experience in over 150 countries to challenge the status quo and create positive change for our clients, our employees, and the communities we serve.

Find out more on www.hatch.com.

About Küttner

As an owner-managed group of companies, Küttner specializes in the development and construction of high-quality systems. Our customers benefit additionally from the advantages of our individual solutions, our services, and our EPC expertise in the various industrial sectors, such as the ferrous, non-ferrous and energy & environmental industries.

The diverse challenges in process engineering have allowed us to grow into a strong international group, dedicated to the further development of existing technologies and the development of new processes and technologies.

Learn more at www.kuettner.com.

Attachments