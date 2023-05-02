Ad hoc announcement: GAM Holding AG - Deferral of publication of the Annual Report 2022 announced on 24 April 2023 approved

English German

2 May 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules:





GAM Holding AG: Deferral of publication of the Annual Report 2022 announced on 24 April 2023,



approved by SIX Exchange Regulation AG



As already announced in the ad-hoc announcement of 24 April 2023, GAM Holding AG intends to briefly delay the publication of the Annual Report 2022 to 4 May 2023 to successfully conclude the commercial discussions within its strategic review and finalise the Annual Report.

SIX Exchange Regulation AG has approved this exception of the maintenance obligations and thus the deferral of the publication of the Annual Report 2022 of GAM Holding AG as well as the submission of this report to SIX Exchange Regulation AG by no later than Wednesday, 31 May 2023 at the latest. As part of its decision, SIX Exchange Regulation AG requires us to reprint the following elements of its decision (original German) / (English translation):





Die Ausnahme von Aufrechterhaltungspflichten und damit der Aufschub der Publikation des Geschäftsberichts 2022 sowie die Einreichung dieses Berichts bei SIX Exchange Regulation AG bis spätestens Mittwoch, 31. Mai 2023 wird unter folgendem Vorbehalt (lit.a) und unter folgenden Bedingungen (lit. b) genehmigt:



a) SIX Exchange Regulation AG behält sich vor, allenfalls den Handel mit Effekten von GAM vorübergehend einzustellen, wenn diese ihren Geschäftsbericht 2022 nicht bis spätestens Mittwoch, 31. Mai 2023, 23.59 Uhr nach den Vorschriften zur Ad hoc-Publizität (Art. 53 Kotierungsreglement i.V.m. Richtlinie betr. Ad hoc-Publizität) veröffentlicht und bei SIX Exchange Regulation AG einreicht.

b) GAM hat betreffend den vorliegenden Entscheid bis spätestens Dienstag, 2. Mai 2023, 7.30 Uhr, eine Medienmitteilung gemäss den Vorschriften zur Ad hoc-Publizität (Art. 53 Kotierungsreglement i.V.m. Richtlinie betr. Ad hoc-Publizität) zu veröffentlichen.

Diese Medienmitteilung hat:

- den vollständigen Wortlaut von Ziff. I des vorliegenden Entscheides an prominenter Stelle zu enthalten;

- die Gründe für die Verschiebung der Publikation und Einreichung des Geschäftsberichts 2022 zu erwähnen.

/

The exception of the maintenance obligations and thus the deferral of the publication of the Annual Report 2022 and the submission of this report to SIX Exchange Regulation AG by no later than Wednesday, 31 May 2023 at the latest is approved subject to the following reservation (lit. a) and subject to the following conditions (lit. b):



a) SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd reserves the right to temporarily suspend trading in GAM's securities if GAM does not publish and submit its Annual Report 2022 to SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd by 11.59 p.m. on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 at the latest in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with Directive on Ad Hoc Publicity).

b) GAM must publish a media release regarding this decision by 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday, 2 May 2023 at the latest in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with Directive on Ad hoc Publicity). This media release must:

- contain the full text of section I of the present decision in a prominent place;

- mention the reasons for the postponement of the publication and submission of the Annual Report 2022.

Upcoming events:

4 May 2023 Publication of 2022 Annual Report and presentation of full year results

25 May 2023 Annual General Meeting

3 August 2023 Half year results 2023

