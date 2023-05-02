With 7.97% CAGR, Ground Support Equipment Market to Worth USD 7.82 Billion by 2030

Pune, India, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ground support equipment market size was valued at USD 4.07 billion in 2021 and is estimated to rise from USD 4.23 billion in 2022 to USD 7.8 billion by 2030 at a 7.97% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report titled, “Ground Support Equipment Market, 2022-2030.”

According to the study, stakeholders are poised to further their investments in Ground Support Equipment (GSE) solutions to bolster aircraft passenger and cargo loading operations and mobility. A gradual uptick in cargo transportation and the demand for portable water storage could foster the industry outlook.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/ground-support-equipment-market-101823

Major Players Profiled in the Report:

AERO SPECIALTIES INC. (U.S.)

Cavotec SA (Switzerland)

Curtis Instruments Inc. (U.S.)

Guangtai (China)

ITW GSE (U.S.)

JBT (U.S.)

Kalmar Motor AB(Sweden)

Mallaghan(Ireland)

Rheinmetall AG (Germany)

SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD. (Japan)

Sojitz Aerospace Corporation (Japan)

Textron Ground Support Equipment Inc. (U.S.)

TLD (France)

Tronair (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.97% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.82 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 4.23 billion Historical Data 2017-2020 No. of Pages 150 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Power Source

By Ownership

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Ground Support Equipment Market Growth Drivers Growing Air Traffic and Cargo Transportation to Boost Market Growth Increasing Focus on Enhancement of Operational Efficiency to Augment Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/ground-support-equipment-market-101823

Segments

In terms of type, the market is segmented into pushback tractors, tugs & tractors, passenger boarding lift & steps, hi-lift loader, belt loader, de/anti icing vehicle, lavatory service vehicle, water service vehicle, and others.

Based on power source, the market is segregated into electric GSE, non-electric GSE, advanced GSE, fuel cell vehicle, and hybrid GSE.

With respect to ownership, the market is fragmented into used sales, new sales, and rental/lease.

On the basis of geography, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

COVID-19 Impact



Volatile Demand amidst Pandemic to Hamper Growth

OEMs and other stakeholders expect fluctuating demand for air travel could bring a tectonic shift in the global landscape. The IATA claims that 2020 witnessed approximately 60% reduction in passenger air travel compared to the preceding year. Meanwhile, bullish sentiments toward vaccinations have augured well for the industry outlook. The IATA projected net loss of the aviation industry to dip from USD 51.8 billion in 2021 to USD 11.6 billion in 2022.

Report Coverage



The report has been prepared through qualitative and quantitative analysis to provide a comprehensive view of the market. Prominently, a slew of primary interviews has been conducted with major stakeholders and suppliers. Primary data has been collated through emails, telephonic conversations, and questionnaires. Besides, the report also includes secondary sources, including SEC filings, press releases, and government websites. The report sheds light on bottom-up and top-down approaches to offer a comprehensive view of product mapping.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/ground-support-equipment-market-101823

Drivers and Restraints

Uptake in Cargo Transportation to Underpin Growth Prospects

Stakeholders envisage the ground support equipment market share to witness an appreciable gain from a surge in cargo and air traffic transportations. Prominently, watchdogs have exhibited bullishness towards air passengers’ travel forecasts. According to the IATA, the number of air travelers could be pegged at 8.2 billion by the end of 2037. The prevailing trend has prompted the aviation industry players to emphasize operational efficiency and turnaround time. Industry players expect the growth of underground GSE solutions to bode well for the global outlook.

However, lack of airport infrastructure for charging electric GSE could dent the industry growth in the ensuing period.

Regional Insights

North America to Witness Investments Galore with Infrastructural Developments

Leading companies project the North America market forecast to be strong in the wake of rising investments in research and development activities. Besides, the U.S. has observed an upsurge in infrastructural developments following the expansion of companies, such as JBT Corporation, Textron Inc., and ITW GSE.

The Europe ground support equipment market growth will witness an upward trajectory on the heels of a surge in air travel. Prominently, the U.K., France, and Germany have become replete with air travels and expansion of GSE portfolios. Major players are likely to boost investments in electric and advanced GSE to tap underpenetrated areas.

In a bid to overcome challenges, investors and other stakeholders are expected to seek portfolio expansion in Asia Pacific. For instance, burgeoning urbanization across China and India has acted as a catalyst for developing a passenger aircraft fleet. Notably, COMAC claims China to become the world’s largest aviation market by 2040. Current trends suggest market participants could expand their presence across the region.

Ask for Customization:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/ground-support-equipment-market-101823

Competitive Landscape

Major Companies Focus on Strategic Expansion to Gain Ground

Leading companies are poised to infuse funds into product launches, mergers & acquisitions, R&D activities, and geographical expansion. Stakeholders expect leading companies to focus on technological advancements during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Aircraft Model and Required GSE Trends of GSE Manufacturers and Users Market Volatility with Factors Basic Information on Advanced GSE Ex. Mototok, TAXIBOT and others Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Ground Support Equipment Market Impact of COVID-19 on Global Ground Support Equipment Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Governments to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in The Industry in Response to COVD-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Ground Support Equipment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2030 Segmental Definitions Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Type Tugs & Tractors (TT) Pushback Tractors (WT) Passenger Boarding Lift & Steps (PBS) Belt Loader (BL) Hi-Lift Loader (HL) De/Anti Icing vehicle (H) Water Service vehicle (PW) Lavatory Service Vehicle (LS) Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Source Non-Electric GSE Electric GSE Hybrid GSE Fuel Cell Vehicle (FCV) Advanced GSE Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Ownership New Sales Used Sales Rental/Lease Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/ground-support-equipment-market-101823

Key Industry Development

May 2021: The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) inked USD 318 million contract with Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS) to install checked baggage screening equipment at all federal airports in the country.

Read Related Insights:

Air Crane Helicopter Market to Hit USD 3.22 Billion by 2027; Rising Demand for Reliable Rotorcrafts for Lifting Operations in Remote Areas to Boost the Market, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Air Ambulance Services Market Size to Reach USD 6,050.0 Million by 2026, on Account of Recent Innovations in Medical Service Helicopters: Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com