Jyske Realkredit A/S - Interim Financial Report, Q1 2023

To NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S



2 May 2023

Announcement No. 41/2023

Interim Financial Report, Q1 2023

On May 2, 2023 the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, Q1 2023.

Please see attached file.

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.

Attached files:

Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit Q1 2023.pdf





Attachment