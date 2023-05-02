Jyske Realkredit A/S - Interim Financial Report, Q1 2023

2 May 2023
Interim Financial Report, Q1 2023

On May 2, 2023 the Supervisory Board has approved the Interim Financial Report of Jyske Realkredit A/S, Q1 2023.

Please see attached file.

