GNSS Simulators Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global GNSS Simulators Market size is expected to gain momentum backed by the growing demand for advanced wearables across the globe. Additionally, the high demand for unmanned aerial vehicles across the military and defense sector is likely to propel the demand for advanced gnss simulators. Fortune Business Insights™ delivers this information in its upcoming report, titled, “GNSS Simulators Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030.”

A GNSS simulator efficiently emulates the surrounding of a GNSS receiver across a dynamic platform by enabling vehicle and satellite motion, atmospherics, characteristics, and other effects. It propels the receiver to navigate as per the parameters set by the test scenarios.

The global GNSS simulator market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for accurate and reliable navigation systems across various industries. The market is also benefiting from the growing adoption of autonomous vehicles and the need for robust testing and validation of these systems.

List of Key Players Profiled in the GNSS Simulators Market Report:

Accord Software & Systems (India)

CAST Navigation (The U.S.)

HyperTech (Israel)

IFEN (Germany)

IP-Solutions (India)

Orolia (The U.S.)

Qascom (Italy)

Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)

Syntony GNSS (France)

TeleOrbit (Germany)

WORK Microwave (Germany)

Jackson Labs Technologies (The U.S.)

M3Systems (France)

RACELOGIC (The U.K.)

Spirent Communications (The U.K.)

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019- 2021 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Component

By GNSS Receiver

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa GNSS Simulators Market Growth Drivers Increasing Focus on R&D by Government Agencies across the Globe Increasing Demand for UAVs to Propel Market Growth

Russia-Ukraine War Impact:

The Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted the aviation industry. Majority of helicopter manufacturers of both Russia and Ukraine source parts from suppliers in other countries. Textron Inc. announced that it closed its manufacturing facilities in Russia and will no longer do business within the country, which led to a loss of potential customers and revenue for the rotorcraft market in both countries.

SEGMENTATION:

By type, the market is segmented into single-channel and multichannel. Based on the component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Based on the GNSS receiver, the market is categorized into GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and BeiDou. Based on application, the market is segmented into vehicle assistance systems and location-based services. Based on vertical, the market is categorized into military & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, marine, aerospace, and others. From a geographical standpoint, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for UAVs to Propel Market Growth

The growing demand for optimum border monitoring, security, and surveillance purposes is driving the adoption of advanced UAVs. The increasing demand for strategic and tactical UAVs is expected to boost the adoption of advanced GNSS simulators across the globe. Technological advancements have led to the development of wearable devices that are gaining popularity among consumers. Advanced GNSS simulators offer total control over GPS signals that enable improved performance of the hardware and software of the wearable devices. As per the International Data Corporation report, around 336.5 million wearable devices were sold globally in 2019. This is expected to bode well for the global GNSS simulators market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Growing Demand for Advanced UAVs in North America to Spur Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global GNSS simulators market in the forthcoming years. The dominance is attributable to the growing demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in countries such as Canada that will propel the adoption of advanced GNSS simulators in the region between 2020 and 2027.

The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience considerable growth owing to the supportive government initiatives regarding space development activities that will boost the demand for technologically advanced GNSS simulators in the region during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Product Innovation Key Focus of Major Companies to Consolidate Their Positions

The global gnss simulators market is experiencing considerable competition owing to the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their dominance. These companies are focusing on developing innovative GNSS simulators to strengthen their market positions. Furthermore, other key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, and partnership that will contribute to market growth in the forthcoming years.

