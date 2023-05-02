[Latest Report] Global Sodium Chloride Market Size/Share Worth USD 67.4 Billion by 2030 at a 4.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Sodium Chloride Market Size, Trends and Insights By Grade (Agriculture, Food, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals), By Source (Sea Water and Brine, Solid), By Product Foam (Liquid, Solid), By End Use (Agriculture, Chemicals, Deicing, Food & Beverages, Industrial, Leather Industry, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Water Treatment), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global sodium chloride market report size was valued at approximately USD 40.65 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 44.0 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 67.4 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.4% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

According to the CMI Intelligence Team, the global sodium chloride market is being driven by several factors including the growing adoption of sodium chloride in food processing, the rising usage of sodium sulfide in water treatment, and the increasing consumption of processed foods.

Sodium Chloride Market: Changing Aspects

The sodium chloride market is experiencing growth due to multiple factors such as increased usage in food processing, water treatment, and the consumption of processed foods.

Sodium chloride is widely used in the food industry as a preservative, flavour enhancer, and seasoning agent.

In the water treatment industry, sodium chloride is used to remove impurities from water and to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria.

The consumption of processed foods has also contributed to the growth of the sodium chloride market, as it is commonly used as a flavouring and preservation agent in these products.

The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for processed foods and the rising awareness about the benefits of using sodium chloride in water treatment.

The Sodium Chloride Market in North America

The sodium chloride market in North America is experiencing growth due to several factors, including:

Increasing demand for processed foods: As the consumption of processed foods continues to rise in North America, the demand for sodium chloride as a flavouring and preservation agent is also increasing.

Growing use in water treatment: Sodium chloride is widely used in North America for water treatment, particularly in the oil and gas industry. The increasing demand for oil and gas is therefore driving the growth of the sodium chloride market.

Presence of key market players: North America is home to several key market players in the sodium chloride industry, which is driving innovation and competition in the market.

Health benefits: Sodium chloride has been found to have several health benefits, including regulating blood pressure and maintaining proper fluid balance in the body. This has increased its demand in the food industry and among health-conscious consumers.

Sodium Chloride Market – Restraining Factors

The sodium chloride market also faces several restraining factors, including:

Health Concerns: The high consumption of sodium chloride has been linked to health concerns such as hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and stroke. This has led to increased public awareness and demand for low-sodium alternatives, which could impact the demand for sodium chloride.

Availability of Substitutes: Sodium chloride has several substitutes, such as potassium chloride and calcium chloride, which can be used in similar applications. The availability of these substitutes may limit the demand for sodium chloride in some applications.

Environmental Concerns: Salt mining and production can have negative environmental impacts, such as land degradation, water pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions. This has led to an increased focus on sustainable production methods and alternative de-icing products, which could limit demand for traditional sodium chloride products.

Fluctuating Prices: The price of sodium chloride is subject to fluctuations due to factors such as supply and demand, production costs, and weather conditions. This can impact the profitability of companies in the sodium chloride market.

Stringent Regulations: The production and use of sodium chloride are subject to stringent regulations, particularly in industries such as food and pharmaceuticals. Compliance with these regulations can be costly and time-consuming for companies, which could impact their profitability.

Key Players are Enhancing the Value of the Market through their Essential Upgrades.

The presence of numerous prominent players and top manufacturing companies is contributing to the expansion of the market by adding value. These players are investing substantial amounts in the market to capture maximum output. In addition, vendors are promoting their new product launches through various marketing strategies and well-planned technologies.

The market is characterized by moderate competition, with global players offering cost-competitive raw materials. It is also moderately fragmented, with tier 2 and 3 players accounting for about 70% of the market.

The market is distinguished by a vast supplier base and well-established B2B networks, with strong partnerships throughout the value chain. Robust research and development activities are also a focus for market players, who aim to establish strategic collaborations with end-users and regional distributors to meet the needs of a growing customer base.

Suppliers of sodium chloride are pursuing acquisition and regional expansion strategies to gain a stronger foothold. However, brand recognition and aggressive marketing present challenges for new entrants in the market. Additionally, the emergence of online sales is expected to create favorable growth prospects for market players.

Some of the leading companies operating in the market are:





Some of the leading companies operating in the market are:

Cargill incorporated

Compass Minerals International.

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Wacker Chemie AG

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Tata Chemicals Limited

Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

INEOS GROUP HOLDINGS S.A

Hindustan Ltd

Dampier Salt Limited

Others

The global Sodium Chloride Market is segmented as follows:

By Grade:

Agriculture

Food

Industrial

Pharmaceuticals

By Source:

Sea Water and Brine

Solid

By Product Foam:

Liquid

Solid

By End Use:

Agriculture

Chemicals

Deicing

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Leather Industry

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Water Treatment

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

