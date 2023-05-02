INVL fund that invests in forest and land raises additional EUR 9.4 million

English Lithuanian

The INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II (STAFF II), a fund that invests in forest and land which is managed by INVL, the leading investment management and life insurance group in the Baltics, secured an additional EUR 9.4 million of investor commitments to reach a size of EUR 90.7 million.

STAFF II has a target size of €100 million. The Fund currently manages 17,000 hectares of forests and land.

“Investors’ trust in our fund opens up more opportunities for growth and creating long-term value for investors. At present we have put investors money to work in the Lithuanian, Latvian and Romanian markets, and we continue actively seeking further acquisitions in Central and Eastern European countries,” says Martynas Samulionis, STAFF II’s Managing Partner.

STAFF II invests in sustainably developed forest and farmland in the Baltic Sea region and countries of Central and Eastern Europe and is intended for institutional and private investors from European Union (EU) countries. In its activities, the fund adheres to global sustainable management practices and, in consolidating top-quality forest and land holdings, places strong emphasis on sustainable forest and farmland management and social responsibility. STAFF II invests in EU countries that offer attractive investment returns and a stable regulatory environment.

The fund is administered by the Apex Group, one of Europe’s largest providers of fund service. STAFF II operates under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and invests in individual countries in keeping with the regulatory restrictions set by those countries.

The person authorized to provide additional information is:

Martynas Samulionis

Managing Partner of the INVL Sustainable Forest and Agricultural Land Fund II

E-mail martynas.samulionis@invl.com