EEZY PLC -- INVESTOR NEWS – 2 MAY 2023 AT 9:30

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q1/2023 interim report

Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-3/2023 on Tuesday 9 May 2023 approx. at 8.00.

A Finnish-language webcast for investors, analysts and media will be held on 9 May 2023 at 13.00 (Finnish time) at

https://eezy.videosync.fi/2023-q1-tulos

The webcast will be hosted by interim CEO Pasi Papunen and CFO Hannu Nyman. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions via chat.

A recording of the webcast will be later available at the company's website.

