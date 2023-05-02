Agricultural Inoculants Market to Reach USD 1,939.9 Million in 2027 | With 10.6% CAGR

Pune, India, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural inoculants market size is set to grow at an impressive rate owing to the rising concerns regarding the overuse of chemical pesticides, observes Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled, “ Agricultural Inoculants Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Forecast, 2020–2027.” The market size was USD 867.6 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,939.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

Reduced Production amid COVID-19 to Decrease the Demand for Inoculants

Some industries have had a direct impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and agriculture is one such industry. As a result, all the supporting industries around the former are stumbling upon low production. This has significantly reduced the demand for inoculants. Top-order enterprises are looking at alternative measures to survive the crisis. At Fortune Business Insights, we are consistently providing fruitful insights by conducting a detailed analysis of the market.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Market:

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

BASF SE (Ludwigshafen, Germany)

Corteva (Delaware, United States)

Isagro S.p.a. (Milan Italy)

Lallemand Inc. (Ontario, Canada)

Rizobacter (Pergamino, Argentina)

Stoller Group (Texas, United States)

Verdesian Life Sciences (North Carolina, United States)

KALO (Kansas, United States)

Advanced Biological Marketing Inc. (Ohio, United States)

Others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 10.6% 2027 Value Projection USD 1,939.9 million Market Size in 2020 USD 956.7 million Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Crop Type

By Microbe

By Application Method

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Agricultural Inoculants Market Growth Drivers Rising Concern Regarding the Use of Chemical Fertilizers and Pesticides to Spur Demand Increasing Popularity of Organic Farming to Drive Growth





Highlights of the Report:

Agricultural inoculants are products that contain beneficial microorganisms that are added to soil or plant surfaces to improve plant growth and health. These microorganisms can be bacteria, fungi, or other types of microbes that interact with plants in positive ways.

Agricultural inoculants can be applied to seeds, roots, or as a foliar spray. They can help reduce the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides, and can contribute to more sustainable farming practices.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/agricultural-inoculants-market-101615

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Concerns regarding Soil Damage Due to Chemical Pesticides to Drive Growth

Growers use chemical pesticides in order to protect their crops against insects and harmful weeds. However, prolonged use of chemicals could damage the quality of the soil. The growing concerns regarding the over-use of chemical pesticides are estimated to drive the agricultural inoculants market growth in the forecast timeline. For example, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, in 2018, the total amount of pesticides utilized by growers worldwide was 4.1 million. However, limited awareness regarding the product as well as its low shelf life is anticipated to limit the growth of agricultural inoculants.

Regional Insights-

Market in North America to Bolster owing to the Adoption of Advanced Crop Production Technologies

North America is projected to dominate the global market with USD 294.2 million share in 2019. High cultivation of crops that consume high amounts of inoculant, such as soybean, canola, and corn, in major countries including the U.S. and Canada is one of the major factors driving the growth in the region. In addition, faster adoption of the latest technology in the region to improve crop productivity is set to further strengthen the demand.

The market in South America is set to grow at the fastest CAGR in the forecast timeframe. Large application of inoculants in major countries including Brazil and Argentina is the key factor responsible for significant agricultural inoculants market share in the region. In addition, the presence of key players is forecast to further propel the demand. For instance, the expansion of Rizobacter, the third-largest inoculant company, is based in Argentina.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Planning to Invest in R&D Activities to Launch Innovative Products

Key players operating in the global agricultural inoculants market are embarking on product innovation. Most of them are investing extensively on research and development in order to offer better inoculants. For instance, in August 2020, Lallemand Plant Care Canada launched LALFIX PROYIELD LIQUID SOYBEAN, a new inoculant that combines two unique strains of nitrogen-fixing bacteria.

Industry Developments-

In August 2020, Stoller Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stoller Group, launched a package with three integrated solutions, an inoculant, a fungicide and a biostimulant.

In April 2019, Bayer introduced biological soybean inoculants in Brazil. The new inoculant, CTS 500 was made available for the 2019/2020 harvest.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Regulatory Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Impact of COVID-19

Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Microbe (Value) Fungal Bacterial Others By Crop Type (Value) Cereals Oilseeds & pulses Fruits & vegetables Other crop types By Application Method (Value) Seed treatment Soil Treatment Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

