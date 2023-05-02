Kidney Dialysis Market to Hit US$ 156.8 Bn in 2032 | Grow CAGR by 6% (Y-O-Y)

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Marketresearch.biz, the kidney dialysis market size is projected to surpass around US$ 156.8 billion by 2032, and it is poised to reach at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2032. The global kidney dialysis market size was accounted at US$ 74.7 billion in 2022. Dialysis is a technique that removes waste products, such as creatinine and urea, from the blood due to the abnormal functioning of the kidneys. It is mainly preferred by the person who is suffering from chronic renal failure. Dialysis is carried out with two methods, such as peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis. Waste products were removed from the blood effectively in the patient body in hemodialysis, while the peritoneum in the abdomen was used for dialysis in peritoneal dialysis.

Key Takeaway:

By Product, the hemodialysis equipment segment has generated revenue share of 32% in 2022.

By Dialysis, the hemodialysis segment has dominated the market, and it is growing at the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

By End-User, the dialysis centers & hospitals segment held the largest share of the market.

In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 42%.

Europe will grow at a significant revenue share of 23.7% from 2023-2032.

The growth of this market is because of the factors such as the rise in funding for the development of new products, the increasing incidence of diabetes, the increase in the number of end-stage renal disease patients, and the rise in blood pressure. Moreover, over kidney transplantation, dialysis is the most common technique which was projected to further propel the market growth. Also, the rise in healthcare expenditure, growth in disposable income, and the increase in the geriatric population were expected to boost the market growth.

Factors affecting the growth of kidney dialysis market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the global kidney dialysis market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Diseases: The increasing number of chronic kidney diseases will boost the growth of the market.

A shift of patients from clinics to home care will likely surge the market. The Rise in Funding for the Development of New Products: The rise in funding for the development of new products leads to the expansion of the market.

The rise in funding for the development of new products leads to the expansion of the market. COVID-19 Impact: The market is estimated to witness an increase in growth due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which is anticipated to boost market expansion.

Top Trends in Global Kidney Dialysis Market

Patients who are suffering from ESRD are necessary to go through treatment at renal facilities. Also, they can arrange all the facilities at home if they want to. The priority of patients is shifting towards home care; the majority of them were mostly from developed countries. This is one of the growing key trends in the market. Moreover, numerous nations, along with the US, are busy setting up a new payment method for the treatment of diseases which was related to kidneys. The treatment at hospitals or clinics was costlier as compared to home care. This will likely boost the growth of the global market.

Market Growth

The increasing demand for home peritoneal dialysis treatment, time-consuming kidney transplants, a scarcity of kidney donors for transplants, and the rising occurrence of kidney failure are some factors that accelerate the growth of the global kidney dialysis market. Additionally, the major factor that propels the market growth is the increasing significance of renal failure and chronic kidney failure.

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest revenue share of 42% of the overall market, and it is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. In the US and Canada, the growing significance of ESRD and CKD along with costly treatments in these countries, are the key factors that will boost the market expansion. Moreover, the United States is also projected to witness an upsurge in demand for products and services because of the growing significance of COVID-19 infections which were linked with renal failures.

Europe is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing elderly population with renal disorders. Also, APAC is projected to have significant growth during the forecast period. The accessibility of renal care was improved due to the increasing funding by key players in the region.

Competitive Landscape

To meet the increasing need for these products, numerous key players are increasing their production capacities for dialysis equipment. Moreover, Fresenius’s novel renal care devices were approved by USFDA, and this propelled the market growth. Baxter has declared to hire the maximum number of employees to meet the demand for their renal care and infusion products. For instance, in May 2021, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGa launched the kinexus treatment management platform. It is a cloud-based solution and was developed to improve patients’ productivity, outcomes, as well as workflows.

Market Key Players:

Baxter International Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Medtronic plc

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Angiodynamics

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Diaverum Deutschland GmbH

DaVita Inc.

Other Key Players

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Value (2022) US$ 74.7 Billion Market Size in 2032 US$ 156.8 Billion CAGR (2023 to 2032) 6% North America Revenue Share 42% Europe Revenue Share 23.7% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The most amount of burden put on the increasing number of chronic kidney diseases and end-stage renal diseases puts on healthcare services. The surge in the incidence of renal failure and chronic diseases related to kidneys is the key factor for the growth of the market. ESRD refers to the stage when one or both kidneys perpetually stop working properly. Therefore, a patient needs to receive a kidney transplant or undergo long-term renal infusion therapy in this case. Thus, the increasing consequence of ESRD is increasing the burden of cost for kidney diseases globally, and this will boost market growth.

Market Restraints

Kidney transplantation is another treatment option for patients to get rid of CKD & ESRD. The affected kidney is replaced by a healthy one in kidney transplantation. Affordable procedures and better treatment outcomes were possible because of the reimbursement policies. Over the forecast period, this will have a negative impact on the market growth.

Market Opportunities

Numerous major market players are engaged in introducing and developing technologically advanced dialyzers in the market to gain a prominent position in the market. The companies are concentrating on the potential regions where they can develop care delivery for the convenience of the patient population.

Report Segmentation of the Kidney Dialysis Market

Product Insight

The hemodialysis equipment segment held the largest share of 32% of the market due to the high rate of terminal renal failure happening in patients. The equipment that was used in hemodialysis is very advanced in filtering waste from the bloodstream. Therefore, manufacturers are concentrating on the production of advanced hemodialysis equipment. This will enhance the growth of the market during the forecast period 2023-2032.

Application Insight

The hemodialysis segment accounted for the largest share of 63% of the market, and the segment’s dominance is expected be continuing during the forecast period. The preference for peritoneal was reduced because the emerging and emerging countries provided inadequate training for peritoneal treatment. Also, the numerous clinical benefits like the adoption of AV Fistula and the lesser time required for the procedure are growing the demand for hemodialysis.

End-User Insight

The dialysis centers & hospitals accounted for the largest share due to an increasing number of patients suffering from ESRD and CKD, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the favorable reimbursement provided by hospitals and renal facilities for renal therapies. However, during the forecast period, the homecare segment is projected to be the speedily developing segment at a higher CAGR. The segment’s growth is also due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Hemodialysis Equipment

Concentrates & Solutions

Peritoneal Dialysis Equipment

Catheters & Tubings

Other Products

By Application

Hemodialysis Nocturnal Hemodialysis Short Daily Hemodialysis Conventional Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis Automated Peritoneal Dialysis Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis



By End-User

Home Care

Dialysis Centers & Hospitals

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America

The US

Canada

Mexico

Western Europe

Germany

France

The UK

Spain

Italy

Portugal

Ireland

Austria

Switzerland

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

The Czech Republic

Greece

Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia & New Zealand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Colombia

Chile

Argentina

Costa Rica

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Israel

Kuwait

Nigeria

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

Rest of MEA

Recent Development of the Kidney Dialysis Market

In March 2022- The SURDIAL DX Hemodialysis System was launched by Nipro Medical Corporation in the United States. With the help of this system, optimal dialysis treatment was experienced by patients as well as clinicians.

In January 2022- NextKidney acquired Dialysis to propel the development of its portable Neokidney hemodialysis device.

In June 2021- Sharesource Analytics 1.0 was launched by Baxter International Inc. Sharesource Analytics 1.0 is the next-generation digital health solution for home-based peritoneal dialysis patients.

