Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 17

Aalborg, DENMARK

Company announcement no. 27

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 17, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from
from last announcement		789.000                         90.463.940                        
24  April 2023 12.000 114,28 1.371.360
25  April 2023 15.000 112,76 1.691.400
26  April 2023 17.000 111,39 1.893.630
27  April 2023 14.000 113,30 1.586.200
28  April 2023 14.000 110,00 1.540.000
Total week 17 72.000   8.082.590
Total accumulated   861.000   98.546.530  

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 966,185 treasury shares, equal to 0.802.78 % of the Bank’s share capital,

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel, + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

