Emulsifiers Market Estimated to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.6%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global emulsifiers market size is projected to reach USD 13.1 billion by 2027 from USD 9.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The increasing demand for emulsifiers in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and others due to the increase in demand for processed food & beverages, and the rise in awareness of health and wellness, Also, the growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry drive the market for emulsifier.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Emulsifiers Market”

251 - Market Data Tables

48 - Figures

260 - Pages

List of Key Players in Emulsifiers Market:

BASF SE (Germany) Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) (US) Cargill, Incorporated (US) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Kerry Group plc (Republic of Ireland) Solvay (Belgium) Royal DSM (Netherlands) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF (US) Corbion (Netherlands), DOW (US)

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Emulsifiers Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand for processed food and beverages Restraints: Usage of alternatives ingredients Opportunity: Growing demand for plant-based emulsifiers

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on the source, synthetic is estimated to have the largest market share in 2022. Based on application, food segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2022. Based on region, Europe is estimated to have the second largest market share for emulsifiers in 2022

Emulsifiers are substances that help in mixing two immiscible (unmixable) liquids to produce an emulsion, such as oil and water. An emulsion is a mixture of two liquids that are often incompatible but can be stabilised and mixed uniformly with the help of an emulsifying agent. An emulsifier coats the liquid droplets in a mixture to prevent them from re-aggregating and separating. In order to allow the two liquids to mix and stay mixed, emulsifiers work by lowering the surface tension at the interface between them. This creates a stable dispersion of one liquid in the other.

Based on source, the emulsifiers market is segmented into synthetic and bio-based. The bio-based segment is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Bio-based emulsifiers are a type of emulsifier that is derived from natural sources such as plants, seeds, and fatty acids. A wide range of emulsifiers are bio-based and made from plant or animal tissues. Bio-based emulsifiers are derived from plant-based sources such as lecithin from soybeans, xanthan gum from corn, and carrageenan from seaweed. Most of the emulsifiers have a hydrated lyophilic colloid arrangement that forms a multi-molecular layer around the mixture of droplets.

Based on application, the emulsifiers market is segmented into food, cosmetics & personal care, oilfield chemicals, pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, and others. The food segment is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Food emulsifiers are also known as emulgents. A classic example of a natural emulsion is milk. Other natural emulsifiers include proteins and phospholipids. Egg is also frequently used as an emulsifier. Some emulsifiers like magnesium stearate, sodium, potassium, and calcium salts of fatty acids act as anti-caking agents. Sorbitan monostearate act as an emulsifier as well as stabilizer.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market amongst other regions in the emulsifiers market during the forecast period, in terms of value. The region is a major producer and consumer of food, and many of the countries in the region's economies depend heavily on the industry. The use of emulsifiers is expected to continue to grow in the region as the demand for processed food products continues to increase. The new product developments in functional foods, and the bakery & snacks sector, have reduced fat percentage, which is likely to increase the demand for food emulsifiers. Market players are constantly focusing on this region to gain market share and increase their profitability. Companies have opened distribution networks in various countries of Asia Pacific.

