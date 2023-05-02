Sisecam Chairman Cavaliere Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kirman is Elected “The Glass Person of the Year 2023”

ISTANBUL, Turkey, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisecam’s Chairman and Executive Member of the Board Cavaliere Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kirman has been honored for his long-term valuable contributions to the glass industry and elected The Glass Person of the year 2023 by the Phoenix Award Committee. Outstanding personalities in the glass industry have been awarded with the Phoenix since 1971.



Prof. Dr. Kirman: Serving the glass industry is a way of serving humanity

“Glass is a miraculous material that has no substitute. With a history of 5000 years, glass has always been the most valuable material for civilizations. From this perspective serving the glass industry is a great way of serving humanity. It is the most sustainable solution for mitigating risks, and it promises a brighter future. I am very honored to be awarded one of the most prestigious awards of the glass industry,” Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kirman said.

Phoenix Award Committee Chairman Lincoln Brown explained that “It is the purpose of the Phoenix Award Committee to select, each year, a person now living, who has been active in and has made significant and major contributions to the glass industry. This may be in the field of science, production or education relating to glass, and shall include glass containers, fiberglass, scientific glass, flat glass, tableware, art glass and electronic glass.” Chairman Brown further explained that Prof. Dr. Kirman had been elected for his relentless engagement not only for Sisecam but furthermore for the International Committee of Glass (ICG) together with Prof. Alicia Duran, another strong contributor for the “International Year of Glass 2022” by the United Nations.

The award-giving ceremony will be held in Italy

Early April the Chairman of the Phoenix Award Committee Mr. Lincoln Brown personally visited Sisecam Headquarters to announce that Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kirman had been unanimously elected by the Phoenix Award Committee to be the “Glass Person of the Year 2023.” Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kirman thanked Committee Chairman Brown for his personal coming and Dr. Diane Nicklas who takes care of the organization of this honorable ceremony. The award-giving ceremony will take place in Italy on 29 September 2023.

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kirman, who has been serving the glass industry since 2006 was recognized for his contributions many times. In recognition of his outstanding lifetime contributions to the glass science and technology, encouraging the exchange of knowledge and promotion of domestic and international glass community, Prof. Dr. Kirman was honored with the “President’s Award” by the International Commission on Glass (ICG) in 2019. ICG is the most reputable and recognized worldwide organization in the field of glass with representatives from thirty-three countries.

Prof. Dr. Kirman has been awarded with the honor of “Cavaliere” of “the Order of the Star of Italy”, nominated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and bestowed by the President of the Italian Republic, for his contributions to the strengthening of economic bilateral relations and mutual investments between Italy and Turkey.

Prof. Dr. Kirman has also been honored by the President of Tatarstan with the “Medal of Valorous Labor” in recognition of his valuable contributions to the development of investments and economic cooperation with Tatarstan. He has been honored with the “Medal of Appreciation” for his contributions to the economic development of the Targovishte Region in Bulgaria. He was also awarded the “Chairman of the Year” at the Le Fonti Awards, the award platform of one of the leading economics media organizations in Italy.

