Anmodning om ophævelse af suspension

Indre værdi kan nu beregnes, og vi har anmodet Nasdaq om at ophæve suspensionen af følgende fonde:
DK0060804052 – ACAECO – Accunia Invest EUR CLO Opportunity KL
DK0060804136 – ACACIGDKK – Accunia Invest EUR CLO Invest Grade DKK
DK0061149036 – ACKEHY – Accunia Invest European High Yield (KL)
DK0061267747 – ACAEUC – Accunia Invest European CLO AAA/AA AKK DKK
Kontaktperson:
Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070. Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på https://accunia.com/businesses/investments-funds. Store Regnegade 5, 1, 1110 København K, tlf. 33 32 70 70, contact@accunia.com