Epazz Holdings’ ZenaDrone Predictive Artificial Intelligence; Negotiating With Non-dilutive Financer for Drone as a Service Operations for up to 100 Drones; Also Irish Government Minister Visited ZenaDrone’s Dublin, Ireland Office

CHICAGO, IL, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, has announced today that Ossian Smyth, minister of state at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform of Ireland, National Development Plan Delivery and Reform, and the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications, visited ZenaDrone’s offices in Dublin, Ireland, last week. Also, the company is negotiating with a financing institution for a deal to purchase up to 100 ZenaDrone 1000s for drone as a service operations in Ireland.

The non-dilutive financing terms would receive a purchase order for up to 100 drones. These drones will be used in Ireland for establishing drones as a service operation. ZenaDrone will manage and service these drones for Irish farmers, businesses and government agencies.

Minister Smyth had the opportunity to see a ZenaDrone 1000 and meet our Irish team to discuss how ZenaDrone can greatly affect the lives of Irish farmers, businesses and government agencies. If ZenaDrone closes on the financing deal, Irish farmers will have access to advanced precision agriculture drones for monitoring plant health and spraying weeds.

“ZenaDrone 1000 is a green solution which will disrupt the agriculture industry by reducing labor and reducing greenhouse gases, we were able to discuss this with the Minister,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO and director of Epazz Inc. and ZenaDrone Inc.

The ZenaDrone 1000 has a high-quality camera, allowing users to take stunning aerial photographs and videos that capture the world’s beauty from new heights. It also has autonomous flight capabilities that prevent it from crashing, even in challenging weather conditions or amid sudden obstacles. The drone’s multiple-sensor system can measure height, depth and vegetation and establish GPS location to track people, objects and animals in the frame of its camera for unprecedented accuracy and control.

About ZenaDrone Inc. (https://www.ZenaDrone.com/)

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle technology by incorporating machine learning software and AI. The company was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into a smart multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

About Epazz Inc.

Epazz Inc. is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based software. It specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporate firms, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz is developing metaverse business solutions that will enable people to collaborate in real time through VR. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the metaverse. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for the metaverse.

