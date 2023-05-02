Global Precision Irrigation Market Analysis and Forecasts Report 2023: A $4.471 Billion market by 2027 - Opportunities in Adoption of Robots and Drones in Precision Irrigation

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Irrigation Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global precision irrigation market was valued at $2,238.7 million in 2022 and is forecast to reach $4,471.2 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 14.84%.

Owing to the growing demand for food and grains, the growth in the precision irrigation market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of digital and smart agriculture equipment and technologies.

Some of the primary benefits related to precision irrigation market in the agricultural field include yield monitoring and field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking and forecasting, irrigation management, and farm economics.

The precision irrigation market is in a growth phase. Since 2010, the adoption of precision irrigation has increased, especially by medium and large-scale farmers. Increased awareness regarding the benefits of precision irrigation market has increased the adoption rate of these solutions. High technological advancement in some regions of the world is another driver toward the adoption of precision irrigation by farmers.

In precision irrigation, by delivering water and nutrients directly to the roots of plants, farmers can cultivate healthier crops and get bigger yields, which helps them to meet the growing demand for food without using up limited resources. This enhances the wide acceptance of precision irrigation among farmers.

Precision irrigation enables farmers to increase profitability by achieving higher yields per hectare, better-quality crops, while using less water, fertilizer, and energy. It helps farmers save water and reduce their water bills by avoiding over-watering their crops, which can lead to water waste and increased costs.

Market Segmentation

Precision irrigation is used in several applications, such as on-field and controlled environment agriculture, including greenhouse and indoor farming. The demand for precision irrigation for on-field was the largest in 2021 and is expected to remain a major application segment during the forecast period.

The two major methods of precision irrigation are drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation. In 2021, drip irrigation was the largest method and is projected to remain so until 2027.

The market share is dominated by hardware solutions. Automation and control systems, sensing and imaging systems, and others make up the bulk of the hardware systems for precision irrigation solutions.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue of $584.0 million in 2021, which is attributed to the large-scale adoption of advanced technologies and an increasing number of precision irrigation startups backed by the government, institutional, and corporate funding in the region.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company's coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Recent Developments in Global Precision Irrigation Market

In June 2022, Rivulis and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.'s subsidiary Jain International Trading merged with an aim to have definitive transaction agreements.

In February 2022, CALSENSE introduced irrigation management as a service or IMaaS. IMaaS consists of a unique and valuable way of irrigation management, which removes the need for customers to secure funds for purchasing smart irrigation controllers, sensors, and software.

In May 2022, HUNTER INDUSTRIES launched a 12"" eco-indicator that offers greater visibility from a distance. Eco-Indicator makes it quicker and easier to verify system operation from afar. The rugged 12"" device also provides a convenient visual signal when the system is pressurized also running. Its further elevated height offers a clear line of sight over tall shrubs, flowers, as well as grasses.

In March 2022, HydroPoint and Aliaxis partnered for smart water management. Through this partnership, Aliaxis and HydroPoint joined forces in the field of smart irrigation systems along with leak and flow monitoring services for the building industry. The new partnership would further allow both companies to build upon each other's strengths.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2238.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4471.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.8% Regions Covered Global

Industry Outlook

Market Strategies and Developments

Business Strategies

Product Developments and Innovations

Market Developments

Corporate Strategies

Mergers and Acquisitions

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

Snapshot of Corporate Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in Global Precision Irrigation Market

Ongoing Trends

Growing Popularity of Precision Irrigation as a Service

Precision Irrigation as a Tool for Sustainable Agriculture

Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

Consortiums and Associations

Government Initiatives Landscape

Business Opportunities

Focus on Low-Cost Precision Irrigation Solutions to Enter Untapped Markets

Rise in Adoption of Robots and Drones in Precision Irrigation

Business Drivers

Need for Optimal Water Usage in Agriculture

Decreasing Labor Force in Agriculture

Increasing Adoption of Fertigation and Chemigation

Business Challenges

High Initial Investment

Lack of Technological Infrastructure

Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Rivulis

CALSENSE

Galcon

Holman Industries

HUNTER INDUSTRIES

HydroPoint

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

K-Rain

Lindsay Corporation

Nelson Irrigation

NETAFIM

Rachio inc.

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Prospera Technologies

CropX Inc.

Pycno

Arable

Acuity Agriculture

