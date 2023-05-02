Personalized Skincare Market Worth USD 43.43 Billion to 2031 | Know in Detail with Latest InsightAce Survey Report

Jersey City, NJ, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly published report titled Global Personalized Skincare Market– By Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Covid-19 Analysis, Revenue (US$ Billions) and Forecast Till 2031. of InsightAce Analytic showcases in-depth industry analysis and an extensive study on the market forecast, exploring its significant factors.

"According to the latest published InsightAce market report, Personalized Skin Care Market Size was valued at 18.55 Billion in 2022 & is predicted to reach 43.43 Billion by 2031 at a 10.1 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2023-2031".

Every person's skin type is different, so instead of the usual way of shopping, consumers need a medication tailored to their own needs. Personalized skincare products are designed and customized, taking into account various factors such as age, gender, skin type, genetic background, ingredients, skin problems, and user experience. Beauty companies collect consumer information in the form of questions, queries, consultations, digital format, or home inspection tools and use advanced technology and science to provide the most popular personalized skincare products. These products contain a variety of skincare options, including oils, face creams, lotions, serums, cleansers, and more.





The technological advances in the beauty industry, adoption of the Internet and social media platforms by users to market products, high prevalence of skin and lifestyle diseases worldwide, increasing people's choice in personal health care, rising consumer spending, rising R&D activities to develop advanced skincare products, surging personalized beauty treatments and products, and the use of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to develop cost-effective personalized skincare products are expected to drive the market growth opportunities in the coming years. The proliferation of skin, hair, and lifestyle changes has made consumers eager to find solutions to their specific skin problems. Therefore, growing consumer awareness about skincare is expected to fuel the market demand over the next few years. However, the high rates of customized skincare products and the few side effects associated with these products are estimated to slow down market growth over the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the beauty and cosmetics industry due to lockdown restrictions in various countries across the globe. However, Covid-19 has also encouraged the entire beauty industry to move online. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated existing consumer trends and propelled online activities to be more prevalent than offline activities, which produced the desires for various products in the consumers.

Key Industry Developments from Leading Players:

In November 2021, Coty Inc. (US), the world's largest beauty company, collaborated with Orveda, an ultra-premium skincare brand made in France. The diversity-owned Haute-professional skincare offers the combination of the best of nature with cutting-edge dermatological and biotechnology benefits to help consumers achieve a healthy skin glow that rivals makeup

In August 2021, Function of Beauty (US), a leader in customizable hair, skin, and body care products, acquired Atolla, a personalized skincare company with a patented at-home skincare test and a data-driven product recommendation system that helps inform tailored formulations and regimens over time

In January 2021, Marianna Naturals Corp. (Canada) and Perfect Corp. launched a real-time skin diagnostic tool that analyzes four popular beauty concerns: spots, wrinkles, texture, and dark circles

Personalized Skin Care Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2022 USD 18.55 Billion Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 43.43 Billion Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 10.1 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico ;The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; South East Asia; South Korea; South East Asia

Personalized Skincare MarketRegional Analysis:



North America is projected to hold the highest revenue share of the personalized skincare market over the forecast years due to the rising awareness among the population about personal care, growing healthcare expenditure, and increasing innovations of personalized skincare products. Apart from this, Asia-pacific is estimated to be the rapidly growing regional market in the coming years, owing to the rising health-conscious people, growing skin problems, and increasing R&D investments to innovate effective and safe skincare products.





The Global Personalized Skincare Market Segments:

The Global Personalized Skincare Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Products

Face Cream

Moisturizing Lotion

Face Serum

Face Cleanser

Other Products

The Global Personalized Skincare Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Applications

Consultation/digital questionnaires

Apps and specialized hardware

Home test kits

Other IoT/AI Based technologies

The Global Personalized Skincare Market Estimates (Value US$ Billion) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2019 to 2030 based on Region

Europe

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

North America Personalized Skincare Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

U.S.

Canada

Europe Personalized Skincare Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Personalized Skincare Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Personalized Skincare Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Personalized Skincare Market Estimates Revenue (US$ Billion) by Country, 2019 to 2030

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa





