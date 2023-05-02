European Furniture Industry Report 2023 with Profiles of Over 2,000 Manufacturers

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Furniture Industry in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European furniture market potential and development insights: future perspectives of the furniture sector in Europe, furniture market forecasts up to 2024.

The first part of this study goes in-depth into the role of Europe in the global furniture context with historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, and trade 2017-2022), the European furniture production performance and future perspectives, the main factors affecting the competitiveness of manufacturers (labor cost, availability of raw materials and components, investments in technology and machinery, innovations, recycling, sustainability, and circularity), imports penetration, exports orientation, description of the main furniture manufacturing countries.

The Furniture manufacturing system and trends in the development of furniture production by segment (upholstered furniture, kitchen furniture, office furniture, other furniture) with trends in furniture sub-segments (available data up to 2021).

The competitive system in Europe, with the recent European furniture manufacturers' strategies, mergers, and acquisitions.

The Top furniture manufacturers in Europe: the competitive system analysis includes figures for the leading 50 European furniture companies (company name, country, website, activity, furniture specialization, total turnover, and the number of employees, share of furniture on total sales) ranked by their turnover.

This part also comments on the most recent challenges affecting the furniture industry, like the impact of the energy crisis, the geopolitical issues, the strategies implemented by the leading furniture manufacturers and suppliers, the supply chain disruptions, and the price increase.

Over 2000 short profiles of furniture manufacturers are also provided, with information on their activity, product portfolio, turnover range, employees range, general email address-when available- and website.

Types of furniture covered: Office furniture, Upholstered furniture, Non-upholstered seats, Kitchen furniture, Bedroom furniture, Dining and living room furniture, and Other Furniture.

COUNTRY ANALYSIS: 30 COUNTRY REPORTS

Market outline and macroeconomic trends

Production, consumption, imports, and exports of furniture for the time series 2017-2022

Comparison with the European furniture sector: country rankings on production, consumption, imports, and exports

Furniture market forecasts for 2023 and 2024

Trading partners: the origin of furniture imports and furniture exports destination

Value of furniture consumption and production by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, and other furniture)

Manufacturing system: number of furniture firms, and size

Short profiles of leading furniture manufacturers

Key Topics Covered:

Recent challenges affecting the furniture industry

The energy crisis and the war in Ukraine will still affect the European furniture industry in 2023

The supply chain disruptions and price increases

Differentiation of destination for EU furniture exports

The role of Europe in the global furniture context

Europe and the rest of the world. Furniture production, consumption, exports, imports

The integration process within Europe

International furniture trade, furniture exports by destination and origin of furniture imports

The future perspectives for the EU furniture sector

The global macroeconomic context and furniture market forecasts in Europe

The European furniture production performance

Description of the main furniture manufacturing countries (Italy, Germany, Poland, The United Kingdom, France)

Factors affecting the competitiveness of EU furniture producers

Lack of skilled employees

Availability of raw materials and components

Recycling, sustainability, and circularity

Investment in technology machinery

Innovation in materials and technologies

The furniture competitive system in Europe

Recent European furniture manufacturers' strategies, M&A

The TOP 50 European manufacturers. Ranking by total turnover

European furniture market performance 2017-2022

Market sources

National production, EU market integration and import flows

Trade balance

The growing degree of market openness

The export orientation

European furniture production by segment

Upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, and other furniture (up to 2021)

Trends in furniture sub-segments

Hybrid solutions and flat-pack furniture

