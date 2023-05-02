Commercial Contracts Clauses Training Course: Understanding Standard Contract Clauses (October 9, 2023)

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Contracts Clauses Training Course - Understanding Standard Contract Clauses" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day course gives a highly practical overview of the contents of a commercial contract.

The expert trainer guides delegates through an in-depth look of the basics of common law contract law and the clauses found in many commercial contracts. It will help you grow in confidence when you review and comment on contracts and also includes some basic drafting exercises to help embed the learning.

By working through the common clauses found in most commercial contracts you will learn the details and rationale behind the contract clauses and the drafting of them. It will give you the knowledge and skills to be able to highlight risks and identify the common tricks that lawyers use when reviewing and drafting such clauses.

Benefits of Attending

Get to grips with common law basics around contracts

Gain information on drafting issues and the pitfalls to avoid

Learn about confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements

Examine a variety of common clauses and their potential impact on a contract

Expand your knowledge in the area of contract risk and liabilities

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Commercial and contracts managers

Procurement personnel

Agenda

Formation of contracts: offer, acceptance and consideration

Review of basic contract law

Elements of contract formation

Review boilerplate clauses: what is the effect of: An entire agreement clause Force majeure Exclusive/non-exclusive jurisdiction Governing law Other boilerplate clauses?



The transaction

Overview of the transaction: drafting a contract or responding to a received contract

Using a style guide to give guidance on drafting issues such as: Precedents Legal language Reporting



Confidentiality Agreements and Non-Disclosure Agreements

Review of a confidentiality agreement

Guidance on a drafting table

Looking at key issues

Letters of Intent/MOU's

Key points of these preliminary agreements

A practical drafting exercise is used to illustrate these points

Review of Common Clauses: Part 1

Standard terms, Exclusion Clauses and Unfair Contract Terms

Terms/ obligations/ representations/ warranties including IP and anti-corruption warranties

Time is of the essence

Positive obligations: firm undertakings/reasonable endeavours/best endeavours

The title and description of the parties including Rights of Third Parties (Act 1999)

Signature: simple contract or execution as a deed; electronic signature

Review of Common Clauses: Part 2

Recitals

Title

Assignment/novation

Termination provisions: the choices to be made

Payment: Interest for late payment, set-off, taxation

Insurance

Schedules

Risk, liability and performance management

Limitation of liability

Anti-corruption investigations

Indemnities, exclusion clauses

Milestones

Liquidated damages & service credits

Dispute resolution

Managing breach

Questions

Speakers:



Rachel Corder

R A Corder Consulting



Rachel Corder is an experienced lawyer, qualified in England & Australia with over 20 years' experience. In the last 15 years she has been working in Healthcare managing the legal and compliance team. Her past roles include General Counsel for APAC for Boston Scientific, a leading medical devices company and Head of Legal & Compliance, APAC, META, LATAM, Consumer North America & Europe for Mundipharma, a leading global pharmaceutical company. She has also held leadership positions at Lonza, a Swiss life science company and worked as a Professional Support Lawyer at Denton Wilde Sapte and as a lawyer at Sema Group, British Telecom and Coca-Cola Schweppes Ltd. She has managed large teams in APAC, LATAM, Switzerland and META.



Her transactional experience covers strong management of teams, interaction with senior management, establishing strong process for legal and compliance programs in-house, as well as handling complex business development deals, mergers and acquisitions, integrations, establishing distribution networks, managing regulatory and supply chain issues, and working with HR and data privacy officers.



Her compliance experience covers setting up compliance teams ad systems, managing complex investigations in China, LATAM, and META and managing third parties. Her project management skills are robust. She has set up a stable contracting system for the regions and managing disputes. She has outsourced both small agreements work to India and trademarks to be managed more economically.



As part of the leadership team and as a manager, her role is to ensure her work protects the company. Her knowledge base, her contacts in the industry and her communication skills are effective and personable.



