Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

Total Voting Rights

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

2 May 2023



In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights (excluding management shares), as at 30 April 2023, are summarised as follows:



Shares in issue



Voting rights

per share

Voting rights DSO D Shares of 0.1 pence each 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304 DP67 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000 Ventures Shares of 0.1 pence each 53,210,344 860 45,760,895,840 Healthcare Shares of 0.1 pence each 23,366,627 860

20,095,299,220 AIM Shares of 0.1 pence each 2,695,803 1,146 3,089,390,238 Total voting rights 74,967,837,602

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have been recently bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.