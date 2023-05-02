Precision Pest Management Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Pesticide Free Food Bolsters Sector

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Pest Management Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented by Technology (Monitoring and Spraying), By Solution (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Precision Pest Management market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2024-2028. This can be ascribed to the rising demand for pesticide-free food owing to the growing health-conscious population worldwide. Precision pest management is an advanced technology used in the agriculture field for monitoring crop production.

Also, the growing adoption of internet of things devices in agricultural fields and substantial cost savings associated with precision pest management are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth during the forecast period. Also, enhancing the quality of crops and minimizing the negative impacts of pest control on resources will boost the growth of the market in the forecasted period.

Similarly, the growing demand for reduced potential environmental problems from pest management will enhance the growth of the market. This has led to a lot of new product launches for bringing about effective pest management. For instance, In October 2021, Yanmar launched the YV01 autonomous spraying robot, which was developed in cooperation with European vineyards.

This is an autonomous spraying robot that can transform the way vineyards operate. This robot uses an advanced spraying system that helps in ensuring that the vines are precisely sprayed with the exact amount of droplets which means less spraying fluids are required.



Growing Demand for Pesticide Free Food



Growing demand for pesticide-free food for maintaining a healthy life is expected to boost the growth of the market in the forecasted period. Precision pest management helps in minimizing the use of pesticides on the field and helps in producing food items that are either completely pesticide-free or produced using a minimal amount of pesticides. Also, the growing demand for obtaining high yields, especially where the climate is predominantly humid and requires fungicides, is expected to increase the demand for precision pest management.

Additionally, precision pest management helps in managing the crop from weeds, insects, diseases, and other organisms that directly or indirectly damage the crop. This management system uses different tools and methods to reduce the impacts of pests on crops. So, area-wide pest management is implemented for the prevention of pest outbreaks on a larger spatial resolution where other agricultural plots are included.



Growing Technological Advancement in Agriculture Sector



Growing technological advancement in the agriculture sector, such as using sensors-based pest management systems and auto steering, and variable rate spraying technologies, is expected to boost the market growth in the forecasted period. Also, the growing demand for advanced technologies to help farmers to cover a large area of their fields in less time and more efficiently will further drive the growth of the market over the years.

The major technologies used in the agriculture sector are smart sensors, GPS, GNSS, auto steering, and guidance technology to maintain crop productivity. These techniques not only reduce the labor cost but also utilize resources in the best possible way and minimize wastage which will demand advanced precision pest management over the years. In November 2020, Syngenta Crop Production, which is a leading global crop-protecting organization, launched a product called Spiropidion that can be used to protect a wide range of crops from pests that are most damaging and difficult to control.



Recent Developments

In March 2022, Deere & Company introduced See & Spray Ultimate. Farmers can spot-spray non-residual herbicide on weeds among corn, soybeans, and cotton using the factory-installed system. The technology underlying the green-on-green solution was developed by Blue River Technology, an artificial intelligence provider that Deere acquired in 2017.

In February 2021, Bayer created the biological and pheromone-based crop protection product Vynyty Citrus to control pests on farms. A container called Vynyty Citrus houses an active liquid. It is the only citrus pest control product available on the pest control market that is made using natural pyrethrum and pheromones. Pests are kept at bay by pheromones, which interfere with their mating habits and stop them from reproducing.

Report Scope:



In this report, global Precision Pest Management market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Precision Pest Management Market, By Technology:

Monitoring

Spraying

Precision Pest Management Market, By Solution:

Hardware

Software

Services

Precision Pest Management Market, By Application:

Area-Wide Pest Control

Site-Specific Pest Control

Precision Pest Management Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Precision Pest Management Market Outlook



6. North America Precision Pest Management Market Outlook



7. Europe Precision Pest Management Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Precision Pest Management Market Outlook



9. South America Precision Pest Management Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Precision Pest Management Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.1.1 Growing Demand for Pesticide-Free Food

11.1.2 Growing Technological Advancement in Agriculture Sector

11.2. Restraints

11.2.1 High Initial Capital Investment

11.2.2 Lack of Awareness About the Publishering Advance Technology



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Global Precision Pest Management Market: SWOT Analysis



14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

PrecisionHawk,Inc.

EOS Data Analytics, Inc.

Deere & Company

BASF SE.

AGRIVI Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

TeeJet Technologies LLC

Yanmar Co. Ltd

SemiosBio Technologies Inc

Suterra LLC

Topcon Precision Agriculture Pty. Ltd

FlyPard Analytics GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6ztmwm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.