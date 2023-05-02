DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 April 2023 £36.97m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 April 2023 £36.97m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 48,473,202

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 April 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 76.26p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 76.26p

Ordinary share price 65.25p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.44%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 28/04/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.

Portfolio summary: % of portfolio

1 Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest) 11.43%

2 Cash and other net current assets 8.91%

3 Centaur Media Plc 8.70%

4 Hargreaves Services Plc 7.91%

5 Flowtech Fluidpower Plc 7.73%

6 Ramsdens Holdings Plc 7.04%

7 Synectics Plc 5.46%

8 National World Plc 5.02%

9 DigitalBox plc 4.82%

10 Journeo plc 4.80%

11 Volex Plc 4.79%

12 Inspecs Group plc 4.79%

13 Equals Group Plc 4.33%

14 OnTheMarket plc 4.09%

15 Fireangel Safety Technology Plc 4.07%

16 Theworks.co.uk Plc 2.35%

17 Tactus Holdings Limited 2.06%

18 Norman Broadbent Plc 1.50%

19 Real Good Food Company Plc 0.20%