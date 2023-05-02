DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Values
|The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:
|Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 April 2023
|£36.97m
|Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 April 2023
|£36.97m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|48,473,202
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 April 2023 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*
|76.26p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|76.26p
|Ordinary share price
|65.25p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(14.44%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 28/04/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
|Portfolio summary:
|% of portfolio
|1
|Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)
|11.43%
|2
|Cash and other net current assets
|8.91%
|3
|Centaur Media Plc
|8.70%
|4
|Hargreaves Services Plc
|7.91%
|5
|Flowtech Fluidpower Plc
|7.73%
|6
|Ramsdens Holdings Plc
|7.04%
|7
|Synectics Plc
|5.46%
|8
|National World Plc
|5.02%
|9
|DigitalBox plc
|4.82%
|10
|Journeo plc
|4.80%
|11
|Volex Plc
|4.79%
|12
|Inspecs Group plc
|4.79%
|13
|Equals Group Plc
|4.33%
|14
|OnTheMarket plc
|4.09%
|15
|Fireangel Safety Technology Plc
|4.07%
|16
|Theworks.co.uk Plc
|2.35%
|17
|Tactus Holdings Limited
|2.06%
|18
|Norman Broadbent Plc
|1.50%
|19
|Real Good Food Company Plc
|0.20%
|Total
|100.00%