DSM: Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc 
LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 
Net Asset Values 
The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: 
Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 April 2023£36.97m
Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 28 April 2023£36.97m
Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):48,473,202
  
The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 28 April 2023 was: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*76.26p
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*76.26p
  
Ordinary share price 65.25p
Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)(14.44%)
  
* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2022 to 28/04/2023 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.
   
   
Portfolio summary:% of portfolio
1Real Good Food Plc (Loan Notes, including accrued interest)11.43%
2Cash and other net current assets8.91%
3Centaur Media Plc8.70%
4Hargreaves Services Plc 7.91%
5Flowtech Fluidpower Plc7.73%
6Ramsdens Holdings Plc7.04%
7Synectics Plc5.46%
8National World Plc5.02%
9DigitalBox plc4.82%
10Journeo plc4.80%
11Volex Plc4.79%
12Inspecs Group plc4.79%
13Equals Group Plc4.33%
14OnTheMarket plc4.09%
15Fireangel Safety Technology Plc4.07%
16Theworks.co.uk Plc2.35%
17Tactus Holdings Limited2.06%
18Norman Broadbent Plc1.50%
19Real Good Food Company Plc0.20%
 Total100.00%