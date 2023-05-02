Quest Software, One Identity Receive Multiple 2023 CRN® Accolades

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Software , a global systems management, data protection and security software provider, and One Identity , part of the Quest family of businesses and a leader in unified identity security, today announced shared success in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide.



CRN ® is a brand of The Channel Company ; the CRN 5-star Partner Program Designation recognizes an elite subset of those vendors participating in the CRN Partner Program Guide who give solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs. Multiple 5-star ratings in the guide further validate both Quest and One Identity’s commitment to its partners and customers.

The Quest Partner Circle Program received a 5-star rating in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide as a result of their focus on better communication via monthly partner newsletters and a better portal experience for partners.

The One Identity Partner Circle Program also received a 5-star rating for the sixth consecutive year as a result of the company’s dedication to deepening partner relationships, investing resources into empowering partners and helping them navigate through uncertain times.

“Our partners at Quest and One Identity are crucial to the achievement and growth of our business. We created the Quest and One Identity Partner Circle Program to offer our partners the tools, resources and expertise they need to deliver the latest in differentiated technologies to customers - all with the support of one of the best channel programs in the industry,” said Patrick Nichols, CEO at Quest Software. “We work hard for our partners, and this recognition demonstrates that we’re doing right by them and their customers.”

The accolades don’t stop there. Todd Werner, Quest VP of Channels & Alliances was named a CRN Channel Chief for 2023 (previously honored with the recognition in 2021), and Quest made CRN’s 2023 Storage 100 list in the Data Protection/Management/Resilience category. CRN also named Andrew Clarke, Global Head of Channels & Alliances for One Identity, as a Channel Chief of 2023 for his continued demonstration of outstanding leadership, influence, innovation and growth. Clarke was previously named a top CRN Channel Chief in 2018, 2021 and 2022.

“Todd and Andrew are incredible leaders and adept at helping our partners face new challenges, find opportunities for growth and expansion and empower teams with the skills, tools and resources required for conducting business securely,” said One Identity CEO Mark Logan. “Each program’s commitment to an ‘it-takes-a-village’ approach to IT and security resilience is unwavering, and we will continue to enhance the partner programs as the market evolves.”

Learn more about the Quest and One Identity Partner Circle Program at https://partners.quest.com/ .

The 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide is featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/PPG

About One Identity One Identity delivers unified identity security solutions that help customers strengthen their overall cybersecurity posture and protect the people, applications and data essential to business. Our Unified Identity Security Platform brings together best-in-class Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Access Management (AM), Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Active Directory Management and Security (ADMS) capabilities to enable organizations to shift from a fragmented to a holistic approach to identity security. One Identity is trusted and proven on a global scale – managing more than 500 million identities for more than 11,000 organizations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.oneidentity.com .

About Quest Software

Quest creates software solutions that make the benefits of new technology real in an increasingly complex IT landscape. From database and systems management, to Active Directory and Microsoft 365 migration and management, and cybersecurity resilience, Quest helps customers solve their next IT challenge now. Around the globe, more than 130,000 companies and 95% of the Fortune 500 count on Quest to deliver proactive management and monitoring for the next enterprise initiative, find the next solution for complex Microsoft challenges and stay ahead of the next threat. Quest Software. Where next meets now. For more information, visit www.quest.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.