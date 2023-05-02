Anhydrite Market Growth Accelerates at a 4.1% CAGR to Reach US$ 400 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per this latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global anhydrite market is expected to reach US$ 400 billion by 2033, increasing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.



Anhydrite is a member of the CaSO4 family of minerals. It is an anhydrous compound, unlike other minerals such as gypsum (CaSO4,2H2O), which does contain water in its crystal structure. This characteristic, along with its distinct crystalline structure, makes anhydrite a special substance with exceptional qualities, allowing it to be used in numerous industrial applications.

It happens in the basins of sediments during massive layered deposits, where vast amounts of seawater are evaporated. An extensive layering of anhydrite, which is anhydrous calcium sulfate, can be found in sedimentary basins. Anhydrite is the main component of halite, gypsum, and limestone evaporite deposits.

Anhydrite is utilized in a variety of processes, including drying agents, construction, and soil treatment. Due to its increased solubility and calcium content, which is very helpful for maintaining soil fertility, soil treatment applications are driving global market growth. The shortage of arable land and increasing need for soil treatment for farming and cultivation are projected to drive market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global anhydrite market amounted to US$ 266.8 billion in 2023.

Worldwide demand for anhydrite is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 400 billion by the end of 2033.

Soil treatment accounts for a market share of more than 35%.

The market in China is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7%.



The market is primarily being driven by growing demand from the agricultural sector because of a scarcity of cultivated land and growing need for soil treatment for farming and cultivation activities, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Stratagems

Manufacturers of anhydrite are focusing on producing high-quality products to fulfil the growing demand from several end-use industries such as construction, food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals.

They are also using sustainable production methods to reduce their impact on the environment and comply with regulations. Companies are also broadening their global reach through strategic partnerships and acquisitions to access new markets and increase their market share.

CGC Inc., an affiliate of USG Corporation with its headquarters in Alberta, started producing wallboards in Wheatland County in July 2022. This investment could help CGC better serve its dedicated clients in Alberta and the West, and it also shows the company's dedication to the Canadian market.



Competitive Landscape

To remain competitive, anhydrite market manufacturers are focusing on innovation, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships and collaborations. Many companies are investing in R&D to develop new anhydrite-based products and solutions that offer unique benefits and address specific customer needs. Additionally, strategic partnerships and collaborations with other companies in the value chain are helping companies to expand their product offerings and reach new markets.

There are also several small-scale players in the market who specialize in specific applications or regions. These players focus on niche markets and offer specialized products or services to cater to specific customer needs.

In October 2020, the Brazilian mining company Vale announced plans to invest US$2 billion in a project to produce anhydrite from waste generated by its nickel mining operations. The project is expected to produce up to US$ 1.5 million tonnes of anhydrite per year, which will be used as a fertilizer and soil conditioner.



Companies Profiled

Bisley & Company Pvt. Ltd.

USG Corporation

Saint-Gobain SA

ANHYDRITEC

Solvay

Knauf Gips KG

Mineralis Lucentum

Quzhou Zunlong

NATIONAL GYPSUM PROPERTIES

Vanich Gypsum CO. Ltd

Key Segments of Anhydrite Industry Research

By Type : Natural Synthetic

By Application : Soil Treatment Plasters Industrial Drying Agents Construction Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global anhydrite market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (natural, synthetic) and application (soil treatment, plasters, industrial, drying agents, construction, others), across five major regions of the world.

Key Questions Covered in the Anhydrite Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Anhydrite sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Anhydrite demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Anhydrite Market during the forecast period?



