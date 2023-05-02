The future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market was valued at $3.15 billion in 2022, and it is expected to be $5.68 billion by 2033

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Future of Autonomous Systems - Emerging Technologies and Opportunities Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Sector, Platform, Software Technology, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454804/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the growing need for reducing human error and increasing safety in critical operations is also expected to drive the adoption of autonomous systems.



Market Lifecycle Stage



The future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market has gained significant importance over the years 2019-2022.Over the past few years, industry participants have been focusing on technologies such as thermal stereo sensing in autonomous vehicles, rapid developments in humanoid robot technology, and the use of 360-degree stabilized vision and depth collision in autonomous systems.



Furthermore, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotics, sensor fusion, and IoT technologies play a crucial role in enhancing the capabilities of autonomous systems.



Impact



The future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by various factors such as increasing focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.However, there are several challenges to the adoption of autonomous systems.



Regulatory and ethical concerns, cybersecurity risks, and the high cost of implementation are some of the challenges that industry participants and policymakers must address to promote the widespread adoption of these technologies.On the other hand, the desire for increased efficiency, scalability, continuous advancements and adoption of digital technologies, and cost savings are the major drivers for the growth of the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market.



Furthermore, as the adoption of autonomous systems continues to grow, it is likely that new business models will emerge, such as autonomous trucks, buses, shuttles, and drone delivery networks. The advancement in autonomous platforms has the potential to disrupt traditional industries and create new opportunities for prominent as well as emerging stakeholders operating in the ecosystem.



Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

• Logistics and Warehouse Management

• Automated Manufacturing

• Surveillance and Inspection

• Agriculture

• Mobility

• Others



Segmentation 2: by Sector

• Commercial

• Military

• Civil Government



Segmentation 3: by Platform

• Autonomous Vehicle (Trucks/Buses/Vans)

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

• Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV)

• Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

• Autonomous Mobile Robot

• Collaborative Robot (Cobot)

• Humanoid



Segmentation 4: by Software Technology

• Visual SLAM

• LiDAR SLAM

• Neuromorphic Chip

• Natural Intelligence



Based on application, the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market is expected to be dominated by the mobility segment.In addition, based on sector, the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market is expected to be dominated by the commercial segment during the forecast period.



Moreover, based on software technology, the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market is expected to be dominated by the visual SLAM segment. Furthermore, based on the platforms, the market is expected to be dominated by autonomous vehicles (trucks/buses/vans).



Segmentation 5: by Region

• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - France, Germany, Russia, U.K., and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa and South America



Recent Developments in the Future of Autonomous Systems: Emerging Technologies and Opportunities Market



• In November 2022, Goggo Network, which is an autonomous mobility company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mobileye to increase the adoption of autonomous mobility and logistics in Spain and Europe. Goggo Network aims to introduce level 4 autonomy in Spain with this collaboration.

• In November 2022, UAV Navigation collaborated with Qascom for an OSNMAplus project. This project focuses on the development of technologies by making use of services provided by the European (GNSS) Global Navigation Satellite System.

• In November 2022, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. signed a multi-year agreement with GreenValley International to provide its lidar sensors for 3D surveying and mapping.

• In September 2022, Lyft collaborated with Argo AI, LLC, and started offering a public rob taxi service in Austin, Texas. This is the second city after Miami to operate commercial robotaxi service.

• In July 2022, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. signed a multi-year contract with Boston Dynamics, a developer of mobile robotics, to provide perception and navigation capabilities for Boston’s highly mobile robots. Velodyne’s Lidar sensor solutions allow mobile robots to work autonomously and safely without the need for human intervention. They provide 3D perception data in real-time for localization, mapping, object categorization, and object tracking.

• In June 2022, Sensible 4 and Bodo Municipality collaborated for the world’s first long-term autonomous driving service in the city of Bodo, Norway.

• In May 2022, Sensible 4 and Moove GmbH collaborated to launch the vehicle at a startup event in Helsinki. The companies aim to launch shuttle buses in the European market.

• In April 2022, Argo AI, LLC partnered with 412 Food Rescue to autonomously deliver food to people facing food insecurity in the region.

• In April 2022, Tesla partnered with Woven Planet, owned by Toyota, to develop advanced self-driving technology by using low-cost cameras.

• In March 2022, Oceaneering International partnered with BlueBotics for its new product line. This is expected to strengthen its position in the autonomous systems market.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market:

• Continuous Advancements and Adoption of Digital Technologies

• Government Initiatives for Adoption of Autonomous Technologies

• Increased Need to Reduce Human Errors



Following are the challenges for the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market:

• High Costs and Complexity Involved in the Development of Autonomous Solutions

• Lack of Advanced Communication Infrastructure

• Requirement of Fixed Infrastructure to Operate Autonomous Systems



Following are the opportunities for the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market:

• Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Systems across Industries

• Rising Investments in Autonomous Technology



How can this report add value to an organization?



Platform/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader to understand the different types of products and software technologies. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different autonomous navigation software technologies such as LiDAR SLAM, visual SLAM, neuromorphic chips, and natural intelligence.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market has seen major development activities by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion activities, contracts, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.The most favored strategy for the companies has been contracts to strengthen their position in the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market.



For instance, in November 2022, Goggo Network, which is an autonomous mobility company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mobileye to increase the adoption of autonomous mobility and logistics in Spain and Europe.Goggo Network aims to introduce level 4 autonomy in Spain with this collaboration.



Furthermore, in November 2022, UAV Navigation collaborated with Qascom for an OSNMAplus project. This project focuses on the development of technologies by making use of services provided by the European (GNSS) Global Navigation Satellite System.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market analyzed and profiled in the study involve autonomous systems manufacturers that offer platforms such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), humanoids, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), collaborative robots (Cobots), and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs).Moreover, a detailed market share analysis of the players operating in the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market offers advanced technologies such as thermal stereo sensing in autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence, and computer vision technologies.



These technologies are enabling the development of more sophisticated autonomous systems that can perform increasingly complex tasks with greater speed and accuracy. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as contracts, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysis of the company’s coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



In 2021, the top segment players leading the market included established players, constituting 71.3% of the presence in the market. Emerging market participants include startup entities that account for approximately 28.7% of the presence in the market.



Key Companies Profiled



• Argo AI, LLC

• BlueBotics

• Brain Corporation

• Cruise LLC

• Inertial Sense

• Incubed IT GmbH

• Mobileye

• Opteran Technologies

• Robo Tech Vision

• Tesla

• Sensible 4

• UAV Navigation

• UAVOS Inc.

• vHive

• Velodyne Lidar, Inc.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454804/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________