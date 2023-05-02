Narrow-range Ethoxylate Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Household Cleansing Products to Propel Growth

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F Segmented By Source (Natural and synthetic), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), By Commercial, By Residential, By Industrial, By Region and Competition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Narrow-Range Ethoxylate Market is anticipated to increase at an impressive rate through 2028.

Formulating narrow-range ethoxylate is simpler and cheaper than standard alcohol ethoxylates due to its lower free alcohol content and a higher proportion of the target ethoxylate. Owing to its non-ionic structure, this product is appropriate for anionic & cationic surfactants and remains constant in the presence of acids, bases, and salts.

Hence, all these properties lead to bolstering demand from different industries, such as agriculture, consumer goods, and others, for the execution of their application.



Narrow-range Ethoxylate exhibits excellent degreasing properties with liquid at a lower concentration, and at the same time, it eliminates the hazardous solvent. Narrow-range ethoxylate provides excellent fatty soil removal in water-based cleaning products for different applications like degreasing, engine cleaning, microemulsions, vehicle cleaning, and others, especially when combined with performance-boosting co-surfactants. Besides this, favorable government policy for sustainable development and ongoing R&D is expected to drive the global narrow-range Ethoxylate market in the forecasted period.



Growing demand from Industries for cleaning Purposes is driving the market

In industrial setup, firms are taking preventive measures by regularly maintaining machinery plants, storehouses, and warehouses. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), most of the deaths reported among industrial workers are caused by occupational diseases, of which hazardous substances are the major causes of death. Around 651,279 deaths are reported among workers due to exposure to hazardous substances annually.

Hence, regular maintenance is provided to create a healthier & safer work environment and increase productivity and profitability by reducing leisure time and accidents. Here, narrow-range ethoxylate is considered the best industrial cleansing solution alternative as it provides effective cleaning at high and low temperatures and contains two non-ionic surfactants with different cloud points at low cost. As the demand for industrial cleaning rises, it is expected to be an increase in the demand for narrow-range ethoxylate in the market for the anticipated period.



Increasing Demand for Household Cleansing Products to Propel the Market Growth



Household cleansing is one of the most significant market share contributors to the consumer goods segment. Ethoxylate with a narrow range of molecular weight distribution, such as sodium nitrate, triacetate (trisodium salt of nitrilotriacetic acid), and sodium nitrilotriacetate, is considered an effective alternative to phosphates in consumer cleansing products. Apart from these, it is used in soap and detergent, where sodium dodecyl sulfate and anionic surfactant are the prominent alternatives. Narrow-range ethoxylate-based product has excellent degreasing performance at lower use concentration, have low VOCs, and are biodegradable. They have a wide range of household cleaning applications for the floor, kitchen, bathroom, and upholstery.

Hence, the growing demand for biodegradable cleaning products is expected to increase the global narrow-range ethoxylate market demand in the forecasted period. Furthermore, growing demand from end-user industries like paints and coatings, oil and gas, agrochemicals, home and personal care, polymer pharmaceutical, and others are expected to propel the demand for the narrow-range ethoxylate market at an impressive rate in the forecasted period.



Increasing investment in Research & Development Driving the Market Growth



To better serve consumers' needs and support end users' aspirations for sustainability, firms are increasing their investment to develop and offer natural or vegetable-based surfactants. Through various R&D, companies have developed new products and patented those products as their assets to get the first mover advantage. Apart from these, stringent government policies over chemicals or solvents having high VOC are expected to build valuable market opportunities.



Patent Registration



The Procter & Gamble Company has registered a patent for a narrow range of alcohol alkoxylates and derivatives, such as alkyl ethoxy sulfates. These narrow-range alkoxylate alcohols may be utilized as non-ionic surfactants or sulfated to create anionic surfactants, such as alcohol ethoxy sulfates. Both varieties of surfactants have numerous applications, including in cleaning compositions or detergents like laundry detergents.



Market Segmentation



Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market, By Source:

Natural

Synthetic

Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market, By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market, By Commercial:

Healthcare

Food Service

Laundry

Institutional Buildings

Hospitality

Others

Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market, By Residential:

Floor

Kitchen

Laundry

Upholstery

Others

Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market, By Industrial:

Engine Cleaning

Vehicle Cleaning

Metal Degreasing

Laundry

Dairy

Others

Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Malaysia

Australia

Japan

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market Outlook



5. North America Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market Outlook



6. Europe Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market Outlook



7. Asia-Pacific Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market Outlook



8. South America Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market Outlook



9. Middle East and Africa Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market Outlook



10. Market Dynamics



11. Market Trends & Developments



12. Global Narrow-range Ethoxylate Market: SWOT Analysis



13. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape



15. Strategic Recommendations



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Oxiteno SA Industria e Comercio

Stepan Co

ESTI CHEM A/S

Dow Chemical Co

Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd.

Esteem Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Nouryon Holding BV.

Univar Solutions Inc

Sasol Ltd

Evonik Industries AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxdlrv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.