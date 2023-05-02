New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Vaccine Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454820/?utm_source=GNW

Global digital vaccine market stood at USD 1534.07 million in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.66% and reach USD 2779.10 million by 2028. The goal of Digital Vaccine is to change behavior patterns and enhance both mental and physical health by employing neurocognitive training and nudging tactics. A digital vaccination is a tool that trains the brain and encourages good habits using a variety of digital technologies, such as virtual reality, smartphone apps, and artificial intelligence. Moreover, digital vaccines are cutting-edge technologies that can aid individuals in enhancing their mental health and encouraging positive behavior. They are affordable, simple to use, and adaptable to different demands. Also, they have the ability to help where it is most needed and reach a huge audience. Digital vaccinations hold great promise for enhancing mental health and encouraging good conduct in people. These vaccinations have the ability to assist people in forming healthier behaviors and leading better, more meaningful lives by combining neurocognitive training and nudging strategies. The potential for digital vaccines to promote positive change is enormous and exciting as digital technologies continue to develop.

Digital vaccines have undergone a revolution as a result of the booming healthcare IT market and the development of cutting-edge ideas like the Internet of Things (IoT), wearable technology, metaverse platforms, and augmented reality (AR/VR).These innovations are allowing for much more frequent behavioral interventions to treat a wide range of diseases and phobias.



For instance, the National Center for Telehealth and Technology (T2) of the US Department of Defense has created a computer application called Virtual PTSD Experience which is based on the internationally populated virtual world called second life.In this virtual reality video game, military soldiers can create a virtual avatar to play through scenarios that are realistic and help with mental health issues.



Further, in order to increase the effectiveness and precision of needle-free vaccines in treating patients for various diseases or phobias, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are being employed more and more in digital vaccine management systems.Moreover, AI and machine learning can aid in the creation of video games and mobile applications that encourage youngsters to adopt healthy eating habits and active lifestyles.



Avatars powered by AI is also the foundation of the first digital vaccine to be granted a US patent.

Growing Prevalence of Diseases

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) impact people from all age groups, geographical areas, and nations.Although these illnesses are frequently linked to older age groups, statistics show that 17 million deaths from Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) happen before the age of 70.



According to estimates, 86% of these early fatalities take place in low- and middle-income nations, owing to a lack of awareness and availability of digital technologies. As per World Health Organization (WHO), non-communicable diseases (NCDs) kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 74% of all deaths globally, which is expected to boost the demand for digital vaccines throughout the forecast period.

Additionally, children, adults, and seniors are susceptible to the risk factors for Non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including poor diets, inactivity, exposure to tobacco smoke, and problematic alcohol use, which in turn is driving the demand for digital vaccines to adopt healthy eating habits or lifestyle among individuals.Further, the prevalence of various diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, among others, which can be managed by adopting a healthy eating habit or lifestyle, is expected to increase the demand for products such as digital vaccines.



For instance, cardiovascular diseases account for most NCD deaths, or 17.9 million people annually, followed by cancers (9.3 million), chronic respiratory diseases (4.1 million), and diabetes (2.0 million, including kidney disease deaths caused by diabetes). Hence, with the help of tablets, smartphones, and other such devices, Digital Vaccine hopes to deliver healthcare. It aids in reducing disease risk, symptom severity, and hospitalization of patients with any diseases.

Focus on Personalized Medicine

One of the most promising methods for combating diseases, especially in case of diseases lacking any kind of potential treatment, is precision medicine, often known as personalized medicine.People, families, and entire civilizations suffer greatly as a result of cancer, neurological illnesses, and unusual genetic abnormalities.



Due to greater patient response and the maximum safety margin to assure better patient care, personalized medicines have recently grown in favor among healthcare professionals.The potential for improved healthcare, even at a cheaper cost, is shown by personalized therapeutics.



The patient can benefit from an early diagnosis, risk management, and the best possible care.Moreover, an increasing tendency that aimed to provide patients with personalized care gave rise to personalized medicine, which led to the growth of the digital vaccine market.



Further, the use of digital biomarkers to define more exact outcome measures and clinical research objectives is becoming more and more important. They can involve voice-recorded mood and disease progression, cognitive exams performed as games on tablets, and actigraphy. Hence, rising awareness and focus on personalized medicines drive the growth of digital vaccines throughout the forecast period.

Increase in Clinical Trials and Patents of Digital Vaccines

The demand for digital vaccines has grown dramatically over time as a result of rising knowledge about them and their advantages in the treatment of various diseases and phobias.In turn, this has considerably boosted the amount of research and development being done on digital vaccinations, which has raised the number of clinical studies being conducted around the world.



Also, many people are keen to engage in clinical studies for digital vaccinations, which will support market expansion through 2028.Further, rising patents of digital vaccines are expected to support the growth of the market.



For instance, Vydiant Inc. filed a patent on 25 March 2022; titled "A Digital Vaccine System, Method and Device." A collection of tuples that affect a pathogen’s risk of causing infection which is saved on a non-transitory computer-readable device known as a pathogen knowledge base. The Digital Vaccine System’s assessment of a pathogen risk and delivery of pathogen risk recommendations to one or more users, is based on an infection risk value that indicates the probability of a user having the pathogen parameter. Moreover, Haddad Alias also filed the patent for cybercriminal activity of a digital vaccine app on 19 September 2017 and got published it on 19 October 2021, titled "Enhanced Computer Objects Security." Hence, increasing clinical trials and patents on digital vaccines are fueling market expansion and awareness among individuals.

Data Privacy and Security Concerns to Hamper the Growth of the Market

Confidentiality of patient data is stored in digital vaccine management systems, so protecting the privacy and security of this information is of utmost importance.Hacking, data breaches, and unauthorized access to this sensitive information are worries.



This is a significant worry that prevents individuals from adopting many digital vaccine solutions.Furthermore, the lack of consistent internet and electronic device connectivity makes it challenging to apply digital vaccine management systems efficiently in many parts of the world.



Also, a lack of knowledge about cutting-edge solutions like digital vaccinations among the populace, particularly in developing and emerging nations, may hinder the expansion of the global market for digital vaccines.

Market Segmentation

The Global Digital Vaccine Market is segmented based on device type and application.Based on device type, the market is divided into smartphones, tablets, and others.



Based on application, the market is categorized into Diabetes, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, and Others.

Market players

FriendsLearn, Inc., Klein Buendel, Inc, Evidation Health, Inc., Atos SE, oVRcome.



