Nugget Ice Machines Market is likely to reach US$ 133.9 Million by 2033; and may grow at a CAGR 5.16% | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the global Nugget Ice Machines Market is expected to be worth US$ 80.9 Million. According to Future Market Insights, the market will grow at a 5.16% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, with a market value of US$ 133.9 Million expected by the end of 2033.



The nugget ice machine market is anticipated to rise because of the rise in demand for ice in developing countries for its usage in their daily food. The growth in the food services, beverage, and hotel industries gives rise to the nugget ice machine market. Due to the increase in the usage of ice in swelling, pain and heat healing, and other treatment purposes in hospitals and clinics, the nugget ice machine market is also growing. Thus, the healthcare industry encourages the growth of the ice machine market through the increase in the usage of ice in several critical medical conditions.

However, the immense rise in prices of ice makers may restrain the growth of the market leading to setting up an appropriate ice machine for a particular business requiring expertise and substantial investments. These machines thus require more space than most other appliances, leading to constant cleaning.

Making an ice maker enhancing functional work with professional knowledge, inclusive of being expensive. The soar in manufacturing costs does increase product pricing, further constraining the market expansion. The substantial rise in expenditures is also necessary for creating flexible production lines that will adapt to changing consumer demand for different ice makers.

An increase in demand for energy-efficient ice machines in the healthcare industry would drive sales. The usage of sustainable and energy-efficient nugget ice machines is mainly for reducing water and electricity consumption.

Recently, the nugget ice machine market influences around 60% to 65% of the nugget ice machine market share where only a few manufacturers are preoccupied with producing energy-efficient systems that would help in reducing total power and water use.

North America is said to dominate the revenue share in the global nuggets ice machine market because of the rise in the pervasiveness of the ice maker machines, followed by the Asia-Pacific, having a dominant growing market in terms of revenue. Along with the sedentary lifestyle and rise in disposable income of the people in this segment, it, therefore, gives rise to the nugget ice machine market.

Key Takeaways:

The global nuggets ice machines market grew at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2022

85% of people in North America prefer to drink alcoholic beverages thus, giving rise to the nugget ice machine market.

In 2023, the nugget ice machine market holds around 60% to 65% of the market share.

Stainless steel is expected to dominate the market share under material-wise segmentation.

The online website segment is said to drive the nugget ice machine market under sales channel segmentation.





Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players in the global market are-

Frigidaire

NewAir

hOmeLabs

MC Appliances (Magic Chef)

Whynter

EdgeStar

Scotsman Ice Systems

Maxx Ice

Summit Appliances

GE Appliances

Crownful





Some of the important developments of the key players in the market are:

In April 2023, HiCOZY dual-mode countertop nugget ice maker is said to have a water line hookup available that includes both eco and cycle modes and it has a plastic hoop that is likely to be sturdy.





More Valuable Insights Available:

To understand opportunities in Nerve Entrapment Syndrome treatment, the market is segmented based on major Installation type (Countertop, freestanding, under counter, wall mounted) Material Type (metal, plastic, stainless steel), Production Capacity (up to 700pounds, 700 pounds to 1400 pounds, above 1400 pounds), Sales channel (Online websites, offline stores, hypermarket, specialty store), Regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)

