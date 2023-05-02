Global Fitness Apps Report 2023: Market Size, Revenues, Share & Growth Forecasts 2021-2023 & 2023-2027

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fitness Apps: Global Market Size, Share & Growth Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the market has been segmented based on type, operating system, device, and geography. The report provides an overview of the global fitness app market and analyzes market trends.

In this report, the publisher examines how the fitness app market has evolved and the way in which it is changing. This analysis includes a detailed survey of new players in the market as well as a review of existing players. At the industry level, the publisher evaluates global and regional market sizes for 2021 and forecasts demand from 2022 through 2027.



Fitness companies, both industry giants and startups, are investing significantly in research and development to develop innovative wearables that can address a host of medical conditions, ranging from obesity and sleep apnea to diabetes. Heightened health and fitness consciousness among today's generation of consumers and patients has led to a steady growth in the use of activity and fitness trackers. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of these devices can potentially shift the fitness market in favor of wearable technology in the future.



The adoption and use of fitness apps are growing rapidly in many parts of the world. The emergence of fitness applications has disrupted the healthcare industry in recent years, leading to further adoption and market growth. These devices have an impact on typical consumer uses such as fitness and activity tracking and have penetrated areas of fitness such as exercise and weight loss.

The usage of devices such as smartwatches and activity trackers has facilitated the growth of smart technology in the healthcare market. Key developments such as the increase in people's health awareness and increasing adoption of technological advancements in people's lives, as well as increases in internet and mobile penetration, are contributing to the adoption of fitness applications.

Users can easily track various metrics of their health using these fitness apps. The number of fitness apps is increasing significantly to meet the needs of all audiences. The developers of these apps have produced constant innovations in terms of capabilities and integrations.



The presence of big market players and the increase in innovative technology developments across the U.S. are expected to boost the market. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is driven by increasing awareness of the importance of health and fitness among the population.

Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2022 to 2027. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, operating system, device, and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of fitness application providers.

The report covers the market for fitness apps with regard to the user base across different regions. It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and vendor landscape. The report explains the value chain and current trends in the global markets for fitness apps. The report concludes with detailed profiles of the major players in the market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 83 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $4.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.1% Regions Covered Global

30 data tables and 27 additional tables

An overview of global markets for Fitness Apps

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2021, 2022, estimates for 2023 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the market size and highlights of the market potential by operating system, device, type, and region

Assessment of the current market size and forecast of market development in the coming five years, and insight into the value chain analysis, and factors driving and restraining the growth

Discussion on technological advances in AI and machine learning as driving forces for Fitness Apps industry

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, product launches, and expansions in the global spatial genomics and transcriptomics market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments, financial performance, and segmental revenues

Company profiles of the leading global players, including

Adidas

Peloton Interactive Inc

TELUS International Inc

WW International Inc

Nike Inc

ASICS Corp

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value Chain Analysis of Fitness App Market

3.3 Impact of Covid-19 on the Fitness App Market

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Health Care

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Smartphone Applications

4.1.3 Emerging Metaverse Fitness

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Subscription Costs

4.2.2 Privacy Concerns

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Introduction of Ai Technologies in Fitness Apps

4.3.2 Government Helping to Boost the Growth of Fitness Apps

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Exercise and Weight Loss

5.3 Diet and Nutrition

5.4 Activity Tracking

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Operating System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Android

6.3 Ios

6.4 Other Operating Systems

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Device

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Smartphones

7.3 Tablets

7.4 Wearable Devices

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.2 Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 U.K.

8.3.2 Germany

8.3.3 France

8.3.4 Italy

8.3.5 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 India

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 Japan

8.4.4 South Korea

8.4.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.5 Row

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

9.1 Global Fitness App Patents by Applicant Company

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Top Companies

10.2 Strategic Analysis

Company Profiles

Adidas

Alphabet Inc.

Asics Corp.

Azumio Inc.

Ifit Health & Fitness

Myfitnesspal Inc.

Nike Inc.

Noom Inc.

Pear Sports

Peloton Interactive Inc.

Polar Electro Oy

Under Armour Inc.

Willowtree Inc.

Ww International Inc.

