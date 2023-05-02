Reinsurance Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $895.4 Billion by 2027 at a 9.1% CAGR

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Reinsurance Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global reinsurance market grew from $574.27 billion in 2022 to $632.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The reinsurance market is expected to grow to $895.4 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

Reinsurance providers are integrating their processes with blockchain technology to reduce costs, increase efficiency, transparency, and security associated with client data and other financial transactions. A blockchain is a distributed decentralised ledger and is a shared database (can be saved, owned, and updated at different levels), not managed by a central authority, comprising secure transactions that are authenticated and verifiable.

It reduces processing time and transaction costs, improves compliance, avoids re-entries, claims leakages, and fraud, minimises time to settle losses, and ensures cryptographic security. For instance, blockchain technology could reduce the costs of reinsurance companies by more than $5 billion globally.



Western Europe was the largest region in the reinsurance market in 2022. The Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the reinsurance market. The regions covered in the reinsurance market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the reinsurance market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Property And Casualty Reinsurance; Life And Health Reinsurance

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct Writing; Broker

3) By Mode: Online; Offline

4) By Organization Location: Domestic; International



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $632.15 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $895.4 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Reinsurance Market Characteristics



4. Reinsurance Market Product Analysis



5. Reinsurance Market Supply Chain



6. Reinsurance Market Customer Information



7. Reinsurance Market Trends And Strategies



8. Reinsurance Market - Macro Economic Scenario



9. Reinsurance Market Size And Growth



10. Reinsurance Market Regional Analysis



11. Reinsurance Market Segmentation

12. Reinsurance Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Reinsurance Market



14. Western Europe Reinsurance Market



15. Eastern Europe Reinsurance Market



16. North America Reinsurance Market



17. South America Reinsurance Market



18. Middle East Reinsurance Market



19. Africa Reinsurance Market



20. Reinsurance Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Reinsurance Market



22. Market Background: Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market



23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Munich Re

Swiss Re

Hannover Re

Talanx

SCOR SE

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corp

Lloyd's of London

Axa Group

Reinsurance Group of America Inc

