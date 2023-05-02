Trailer Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $85.65 Billion by 2027 at a 10.1% CAGR

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trailer Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global trailer market grew from $52.61 billion in 2022 to $58.28 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. The trailer market is expected to grow to $85.65 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The global population is growing and is expected to reach about 10 billion by 2050, indirectly driving the trailer market. An increase in the population creates more demand for food, automobiles, infrastructure, and transportation. According to the American Trucking Association, the US trucking industry's national trade association, trucks move about 71% of the nation's freight, which is driven by population expansion in the country.

Population expansion is expected to be the biggest factor in increasing the demand for transportation in countries such as India, Brazil, and African countries in the forecast period. Companies in the market are expected to see a growth in the demand for truck trailers from manufacturers of goods such as food, automobiles, clothing, and other consumer goods in the forecast period.



Automation and sensor technology are increasingly being used in the trailer industry to increase the efficiencies of dump trailers. The automation technology allows truck drivers to automatically raise and lower the lift axes of dump trailers for easy loading and unloading processes. The sensor technology reduces the chances of overloading the trailer with fixed axles and compromising tyre wear by using intelligent algorithms.

Automation and sensor control systems play a vital role in reducing operational costs for transportation companies. Major industry players such as East Manufacturing Company are offering automatically deployed lift axles and rear suspension dumps in trailers.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the trailer market of the trailers market in 2022. North America was the second-largest region of the trailer market. The regions covered in the trailers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the trailers market include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



1) By Type: Dry Vans; Refrigirated Trailers; Tank Trailers; Flatbed Trailers; Lowboy Trailers; Other Trailers

2) By Axle Type: Single Axle; Tandem Axle; Three or More Than Three Axle

3) By End-Use: Paper And Paper Products; Pharma Drugs; Textile Products; Food and Groceries; Agriculture And Farm Products; Chemicals; Petroleum And Petroleum Products; Motor Vehicle And Motor Vehicle Parts; Metal And Minerals; Commercial Machinery; Other Products



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $58.28 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $85.65 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., Schmitz Cargobull AG

Bernard Krone Holding SE & Co.KG

Wabash National Corporation

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

EnTrans International, LLC

Leslie Doggett Industries

Humbaur GmbH

Mac Trailer Manufacturing, Inc

