Alector to Participate in the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced management will participate in a corporate presentation at the BofA Securities 2023 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 2:20 p.m. PT.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com . A replay will be available on the Alector website for 90 days following the event.

About Alector

Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.

