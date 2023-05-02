The Simply Good Foods Company to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum

DENVER, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”), a developer, marketer and seller of branded nutritional foods and snacking products, today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 8:55 a.m. ET.



The live audio webcast will be available at https://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com within the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website.

About The Simply Good Foods Company

The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer packaged food and beverage company that aims to lead the nutritious snacking movement with trusted brands that offer a variety of convenient, innovative, great-tasting, better-for-you snacks and meal replacements, and other product offerings. The product portfolio we develop, market and sell consists primarily of protein bars, ready-to-drink (“RTD”) shakes, sweet and salty snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins®, Atkins Endulge®, Quest® and Quest Hero™ brand names. Simply Good Foods is poised to expand its wellness platform through innovation and organic growth along with acquisition opportunities in the nutritional snacking space. For more information, please refer to http://www.thesimplygoodfoodscompany.com.

