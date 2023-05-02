Motiv Power Systems Pilots Refrigerated EV Truck with Carrier Transicold’s Pulsor eCool Unit

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Power Systems , the leading innovator of medium-duty EV trucks and buses driving the backbone of modern commerce, today unveiled its pilot of a fully integrated zero-emissions refrigerated truck featuring Carrier Transicold’s Pulsor eCool™ unit, one of Carrier’s newest refrigeration solutions for all-electric vehicles.



A Motiv truck equipped with Carrier’s Pulsor eCool™ technology is capable of all-day delivery of refrigerated goods.

Motiv will deploy its refrigerated truck in the U.S. as part of a summer pilot program. Through collaboration with Carrier Transicold, Pulsor eCool™ technology will be fully integrated with Motiv’s drive system, creating the ideal solution for last-mile delivery and temperature-controlled electrification.

"The Carrier Transicold Pulsor eCool unit integrates perfectly with the size of delivery vehicles Motiv specializes in,” said Jim Castelaz, Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Motiv Power Systems. “With zero direct emissions and the full vehicle battery integrated for both cooling and driving all day, this pilot program with Carrier Transicold enables businesses to reliably deliver refrigerated goods like food, flowers and pharmaceutical products on daily routes.”

An all-electric Motiv truck featuring the Pulsor eCool™ unit is on display at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo this week in Anaheim, California (Booth 5453).

The Pulsor eCool unit leverages Carrier Transicold’s E-Drive™ technology — first developed for its Vector™ trailer refrigeration units — allowing for rapid temperature pull-down and high refrigeration capacity through electric power. The unit is optimized for urban logistics players that are increasingly turning toward battery-powered vehicles to help them maintain temperature integrity throughout the delivery cycle.

“Offering exceptional efficiency for its class, the Pulsor eCool unit is designed to use a light- or medium-duty electric vehicle’s battery system without requiring its own power pack,” said Scott Parker, Product Manager, Trailer Products, Carrier Transicold. “It’s an ideal fit for companies that are considering battery-powered vehicles to deliver refrigerated products in urban areas.”

The Pulsor eCool system is another example of how Carrier Transicold is helping customers, including those with fleets deploying Motiv’s electric trucks, to reduce their carbon footprint. In addition, fully electric refrigerated trucks help fleets meet sustainability goals and comply with important emissions regulations — including the Zero-Emission Truck TRU requirement set by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), effective at the end of 2023.

About Motiv Power Systems

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv Power Systems delivers medium-duty 2-6 ton payload commercial battery-electric trucks and buses, along with charging infrastructure and guidance for deploying commercial fleets. Specializing in step vans, shuttle buses, and box trucks, Motiv is a leading provider of daily-use zero-emission vehicles for moving people and moving goods that are the “backbone of modern commerce” with 98 percent uptime and intense customer-driven focus. The company’s solutions offer fleets up to 85 percent operations and maintenance cost savings in addition to providing operators and riders a healthier and more comfortable experience without polluting the communities they serve. For more information about the company’s products, services, or career opportunities, please visit motivps.com .

At the 2023 ACT Expo, Motiv Power Systems featured a fully integrated zero emissions refrigerated truck using Carrier Transicold’s new Pulsor eCool system.



