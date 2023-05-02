ROSE LifeScience Adds HEXO’s Québec Portfolio for Commercialization and Distribution Services

HUNTINGDON, Quebec, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSE LifeScience Inc. (“ROSE”), a Québec-based cannabis producer, distributor, and marketer, today announced that it will add HEXO Corp.’s (“HEXO”) Québec portfolio to ROSE’s industry leading commercialization and distribution services business.



Headquartered in Gatineau, Québec, HEXO delivers premium cannabis experiences that inspire customer loyalty, from recreational to therapeutic products. HEXO’s products balance THC with CBD, terpene levels and flavonoids, to create high-quality, clean, consistent customer favourites. HEXO’s state-of-the-art facilities in Masson-Angers, Québec are purpose-built and engineered to provide exceptional capacity and streamlined operations, developing innovative products to serve the cannabis market in Québec, across Canada and globally.

ROSE’s commercialization and distribution expertise will help to position HEXO’s Québec portfolio for further expansion in the province, complementing ROSE’s relationship with Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”), a long-standing ROSE commercialization and distribution partner.

“This exclusive partnership further demonstrates ROSE’s status as a trusted Québec company serving the Québec consumer,” said Davide Zaffino, President and CEO, ROSE LifeScience Inc.

“ROSE’s commercialization and distribution services business has seen great success since its inception in 2019, enabling carefully selected partners to grow their presence and portfolio in Québec. We welcome HEXO to our portfolio of partnerships which, in addition to our exclusive partnership with Tilray, includes Entourage Health Corp., The Flowr Corporation, HYTN, Cann Social Tonic, Final Bell and numerous Québec-based craft suppliers,” added Zaffino.

“As an organization with deep roots in Québec, it’s important that HEXO’s portfolio continues to be managed locally, to best respond to Québecers’ needs,” said Charlie Bowman, President and CEO, HEXO. “Adding the expertise of the ROSE team will strengthen our Québec presence and enhance our distribution within the province.”

About ROSE LifeScience Inc.



ROSE LifeScience is committed to ensuring that consumers benefit from the responsible production, sale, and consumption of cannabis in Québec and across Canada. From cannabis cultivation to marketing, commercialization, and logistics, the Huntingdon, QC company plays a key role in the Québec market. In addition to its own products and expertise, ROSE provides specialized industry services to selected producers to encourage a diversified offering in the Québec and Canadian markets. Rose LifeScience is a majority-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International (Nasdaq: VFF) with the balance owned and operated by its Québec-based founders. For more information, visit roselifescience.ca.

About HEXO Corp.

HEXO is an award-winning licensed producer of premium products for the global cannabis market. HEXO delivers a thoughtfully curated portfolio of both recreational and therapeutic cannabis products that inspire customer loyalty. HEXO’s brands include HEXO, Redecan, Original Stash, Bake Sale and T 2.0, as well as medical cannabis products.

HEXO’s world-class Canadian grow sites are unmatched in size, technological advantage and yield of high-quality cannabis, driving innovation through every step of the process. HEXO operates three major grow sites in Ontario and Québec, including one of the largest grow facilities in North America. HEXO Corp. is a publicly traded company under the tickers (TSX: HEXO) and (NASDAQ:HEXO).

