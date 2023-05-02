HR Tech Startup Confirm Honored in Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confirm , the first platform to inject the science of Organizational Network Analysis (ONA) into performance reviews to ensure talent decisions are based on data, announced today that it has been honored by Fast Company in the 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards . Confirm won Honorable Mention in the Workplace category for “Using science in performance reviews.”



Traditional performance reviews used in most companies today were invented by the U.S. military 100 years ago. Based on a top-down, hierarchical model, they do not fit the current, modern way of remote and hybrid work between employees, who operate in networks and are more cross-functional, communicating mostly through Slack, Google docs, email and other online platforms. Confirm’s ONA approach mirrors how work is done today. With Confirm, all employees can recognize who at their company they turn to for advice and help, and who energizes them, so analysis can spot correlations and trends and identify true top performers. The company’s ONA-based reviews create a fairer playing field by expanding leaders’ visibility of an employee’s impact and ensuring performance decisions are based on larger sets of data rather than only the opinions of a single manager.

To do this, Confirm’s platform asks every employee a few simple questions that take only a minute to answer, such as, “Who do you go to for help and advice?” and “Who energizes you?” Then, using network data, Confirm spots trends and correlations to help leaders identify who they can’t afford to lose and who needs additional support.

This year’s World Changing Ideas Awards showcases innovative companies in categories such as workplace, health, climate, energy and AI. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,200 entries. The 2023 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Italy to Singapore to New Zealand.

Fast Company’s Spring 2023 issue (on newsstands May 9, 2023) will showcase some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and forward-thinking companies that are actively tackling global challenges. The solutions cover everything from water reuse in urban environments and modular housing to an initiative combating book bans and a program that spotlights trans-friendly salons around the world.

“Until Confirm, performance reviews hadn’t changed appreciably in decades,” said Josh Merrill, co-founder and CEO of Confirm. “We are proud of the work we’re doing in this area, and thank Fast Company for recognizing the impact Confirm and ONA are making in the workplace.”

“It’s thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year’s honorees,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “While it’s easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society’s most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today—from housing to equity to sustainability—and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own.”

Other recent Confirm milestones include:

Launching a new feature that leverages GPT-4 to give HR pros engagement survey insights in minutes.

that leverages GPT-4 to give HR pros engagement survey insights in minutes. Its acceptance into the Second Annual SHRMLabs WorkplaceTech Accelerator Program , which supports the most promising startups elevating HR and solving present-day challenges and gaps in the workplace

, which supports the most promising startups elevating HR and solving present-day challenges and gaps in the workplace Launching a new GPT-powered solution that automatically drafts reviews for managers based on inputs from peers and managers.



About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.



About Confirm

Confirm is the first platform to inject science into performance reviews, ensuring advancement is based on data, rather than company politics or the loudest voice in the room. Designed for the new world of network-based and remote work, Confirm is the first to leverage organizational network analysis (ONA) in performance reviews, quantifying employee influence and impact, and giving leaders clear visibility into who they can’t afford to lose. Leading businesses such as Thoropass and Deel rely on Confirm to make data-driven decisions on employee development, promotion and retention. Learn more at http://confirm.com .

