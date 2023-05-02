Operation Happy Nurse Celebrates Nurses’ Week with a Concert Fundraiser, Headlined by Social House

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operation Happy Nurse (OHN), the nonprofit organization and online community dedicated to improving the lives of nurses, announced its celebration of Nurses Week with a concert fundraiser on May 12th, headlined by Social House. Tickets are now available to the concert , held at the famed Mavericks Beach Club. At the concert, Operation Happy Nurse will honor the Operation Happy Nurse Nurses Week Honorees and celebrate their contribution to the nursing profession. The funds raised from this event will go directly towards building a mobile application, which will make stress relief more accessible to the community.

“The nursing community is strong and worth celebrating all year round, in addition to Nurses Week. We are thrilled to host this special concert to raise funds to further support nurses and positively impact their mental wellbeing,” said Shannon McPeek, CEO and founder of Operation Happy Nurse. “The mobile app will make it easier for our nurses to access their custom stress relief platform directly, anytime, anywhere. We want to continue to be there for our community, and this is just the beginning.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Operation Happy Nurse Nurses Week concert fundraiser, with a special promotion given to registered nurses. The lineup includes Jack Rourke , Logan Seagull , and the headliner, Social House . The emcee for the evening is Grace Amaku , a pediatric nurse known on TikTok and Instagram for her comedic content.

As an appreciation for their work in the industry, nurses will receive a special discount of 50% off the concert ticket price.

L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth is supporting Operation Happy Nurse as it honors nurses. Each nurse was nominated by a peer due to their significant impact within the field. The OHN Nurse Advisory Board selected 5 nurses from a large amount of submission.. The five selected nurses will be featured on L’Oréal Paris and Operation Happy Nurse digital channels for the week of Nurses Week, and all winners will also receive L’Oréal Paris product for their hospital unit during Nurses’ Week.

In addition, Operation Happy Nurse is hosting an influencer house – called The Fundraising House – in the San Diego area, with faces you may recognize from reality tv. The House will host more than a dozen influencers, including Susie Evans, Clayton Echard, Brittany Galvin and more. Content from the house will be shared on Operation Happy Nurse’s social media, as well as the Fundraising House’s social media handles.

For 18 years, L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth has championed women creating positive change in their communities. In 2022, Shannon McPeek was honored for her work with Operation Happy Nurse, and the brand continues to support and amplify this critical cause. To learn more, visit Womenofworth.com.

For more information on Operation Happy Nurse, please visit: www.OperationHappyNurse. org .

For tickets and more concert details, please visit: https://www.nursesweekconcert.com .







ABOUT OPERATION HAPPY NURSE

Operation Happy Nurse is a nonprofit organization missioned to help all nurses struggling with stress, anxiety and depression, especially due to their profession. Founded by a NICU nurse Shannon McPeek in 2019, after she realized the detrimental impact her beloved career path was taking on her own anxiety and personality, and knew she could help other nurses feeling similarly. Operation Happy Nurse has grown to an online community of more than 1400 nurses in North America, offering activities, tools and resources – that all work together to improve the overall mental health and physical well-being for registered nurses regardless of their tenure, level or speciality. For more information, please visit: www.OperationHappyNurse. org .

