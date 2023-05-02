Chlorhexidine Gluconate Wipes Market Size is Expanding at a CAGR of 4% to Cross US$ 67 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR

Rockville, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest study by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the valuation of the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) wipes market is expected to reach US$ 67 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033.



For more than 50 years, chlorhexidine gluconate has been used as an antiseptic. CHG has been used as a skin antibacterial and topical disinfectant in products such as bath towels, surgical scrub products, mouth rinses, topical dressings, implant surgical networks, and intravenous catheters.

CHG cotton wipes are primarily used for cleaning and disinfecting the skin and surfaces, with only 2% of them being antiseptic or germicidal wipes. These wipes are effective in killing 99% of bacteria on the skin's surface, thus preventing major infections. Hospitals often use CHG bathing cloths to prevent bloodstream infections associated with central lines, colonization by multidrug-resistant organisms, and surgical site infections.

Due to an increase in hospital-acquired illnesses and surgical site infections, the chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market is expanding rapidly. The market is growing as a result of a number of major factors, including a rise in the number of surgical procedures and the expanding aging population. Increasing awareness of the benefits of chlorhexidine gluconate wipes for eliminating dangerous germs from the body is another factor that is anticipated to fuel market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market amounted to US$ 44.6 billion in 2023.

Demand for chlorhexidine gluconate wipes is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The global market is estimated to touch US$ 67 billion by the end of 2033.

Australia accounts for 16.7% share of the Asia Pacific market in 2023.

5% chlorhexidine gluconate wipes accounted for two-third market share in 2022.

North America accounted for above one-third global market share in 2022.

Use of CHG wipes is increasing steadily across the world as a result of an increase in the incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Due to the presence of major players, the chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market is quite competitive. Several manufacturers control a sizable portion of their respective markets. Both emerging and developed economies have seen an increase in demand for medical items that treat chronic disorders. The market for chlorhexidine gluconate wipes is expanding on the back of various growth strategies being undertaken by leading companies.

Manufacturers of chlorhexidine gluconate wipes primarily employ strategies such as technology launches, acquisitions, and R&D operations to improve their product offerings. To expand their product catalog of skin antiseptic wipes, these companies employ tactics such as new authorizations, launches, business growth, and acquisitions.

Medline launched the ReadyPrep CHG pre-op skin antiseptic wipes with a chlorhexidine gluconate dose in February 2019. Chlorhexidine gluconate, an antiseptic known for its capacity to eliminate infection-causing bacteria from the skin, is pre-saturated in ReadyPrep CHG cloth at a 2% concentration.

To enhance the manufacturing of sanitizers, Medline declared in March 2020 that it would relocate its Hartland (United States) factory. The company’s ReadyPrep CHG cloths, which are pre-saturated with 2% chlorhexidine gluconate and are known for their potent use over bacterial and other microbial attacks, recently received FDA approval. Although the company has started producing ventilators and other products, its priority is still sanitizers.

Key Segments of Chlorhexidine Gluconate Wipes Industry

By Type: CHG Bath Wipes CHG Alcohol-based Wipes

By Application: Surgical Site Infections Central Line-associated Bloodstream Infections Catheter-associated Urinary Tract Infections Lens Cleansers

By Concentration: 2% 5%

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals & Retail Pharmacies Online Platforms



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global chlorhexidine gluconate wipes market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (CHG bath wipes, CHG alcohol-based wipes), concentration (2%, 5%), application (surgical site infections, central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, lens cleansers), and distribution channel (hospitals & retail pharmacies, online platforms), across five major regions of the world.

