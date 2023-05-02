The global automotive clutch plate market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 6.24% to reach USD 7,708.45 million by 2028

New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Clutch Plate Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313356/?utm_source=GNW



An automotive clutch is a mechanical device that transfers energy from the engine and is essential in shifting gears in a vehicle.The purpose of it is to keep the driver’s ride smooth by preventing the buildup of gear-to-gear friction.



The automobile clutch uses a gearbox to engage and disengage the engine at various speeds.The components used in the automotive clutch are the flywheel, clutch disk, pilot bushing, crankshaft, throw-out bearing, and pressure plate.



Clutches are used in both automatic and manual automobiles. An automatic transmission automobile consists of multiple clutches, while a manual transmission automobile consists of a single clutch.

Increased Vehicle Production and Sales Drive the Market Growth

Total global vehicle production in the year 2021 reached 80.5 million, a rise of 3.39% over 2020. Also, in the United States, the production of vehicles increased by 3.92% to reach nearly 9.2 million. In China, even after the lockdown was extended in 2021, the production of vehicles increased by 3.40% 2021. The rise in the expenditure capacity of consumers and the increasing preference of consumers for private vehicle ownership are driving the sales of automobiles across the globe. Vehicle sales are anticipated to increase due to the surge in demand for continuous automobile advancement through high-end investments in R&D. Global automotive clutch plate market is expanding at a faster rate due to the shifting consumer preference for automobiles with the automated, semi-automatic transmission over manual transmissions for better driving experiences. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and improved road infrastructure are boosting the development of the logistics industry worldwide. In addition to this, the flourishing e-commerce industry and the growth of construction, mining, and other prominent industries contribute to the high demand for commercial vehicles. Commercial vehicles are witnessing huge sales around the globe to fulfill growing consumer needs. The launch of advanced and high-performing cars and the rapid shift towards automatic transmission vehicles are expected to propel the growth of the global automotive clutch plate market for the next five years.

Advancements in Technology Support the Market Growth

Market players are making efforts and investments in research activities to find innovative solutions and upgrade the existing infrastructure for better performing and advanced clutch in automobiles.The high demand for advanced features and technology in passenger cars attracts customers.



The ever-growing demand for automatic transmission in vehicles due to the increased comfort, convenience, and ease of driving vehicles through heavy traffic conditions creates massive potential for the global automotive clutch plate market. The introduction of superior, advanced, and automatic vehicles by automobile manufacturers to lure youth into purchasing the vehicles is accelerating the adoption of automatic transmission in automobiles, which further increases the demand for clutch plates.

Rise in Adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles Hinders the Market Growth

The automotive industry is witnessing the transformation from conventional fuel vehicles to electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns among consumers and fluctuations in crude oil prices.Battery electric vehicles do not require transmission systems as they incorporate electric motors to run electric vehicles.



Favorable government policies and stringent emission norms support the sales and production of electric vehicles. The introduction of advanced high-performance electric vehicles and the development of charging infrastructure bolster the sales of electric vehicles, which is expected to restrain the growth of the global automotive clutch plate market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive clutch plate market is segmented by vehicle type, demand category, type, regional distribution, and company.Based on the vehicle type, the global automotive clutch plate market is divided into passenger cars, LCV and M&HCV.



Based on the demand category, the global automotive clutch plate market is divided into OEM and aftermarket. Based on type, the global automotive clutch plate market is divided into less than 9 inches, 9.1 to 10 inches, 10.1 to 11 inches, and more than 11 inches. To analyze the market based on the region, the global automotive clutch plate market is studied in major regions, namely North America, Asia-pacific, Europe & CIS, South America, Middle East, and Africa. In the United States, the Automotive clutch plate market is to grow at a CAGR of 5.63% to reach USD1,325.46 million by 2028.

Company Profiles

ZF Friedrichshafen AG, BorgWarner Inc, Valeo S.A, Eaton Corporation Plc, FCC Co. Ltd, Schaeffler AG, JATCO Ltd, EXEDY Corporation, NSK Ltd, Aisin Corporation are the major market players leading the growth of the global automotive clutch plate market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global automotive clutch plate market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Automotive Clutch Plate Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o LCV

o M&HCV

• Automotive Clutch Plate Market, By Demand Category:

o OEM

o Aftermarket

• Automotive Clutch Plate Market, By Type:

o Less than 9 inches

o 9.1 to 10 inches

o 10.1 to 11 inches

o More than 11 inches

• Automotive Clutch Plate Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Vietnam

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

Russia

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Belgium

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Iran

South Africa

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive clutch plate market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

