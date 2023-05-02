Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2023: Demand from Millennials Continues to Fuel Growth

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global camping and caravanning market grew from $67.38 billion in 2022 to $72.17 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The camping and caravanning market is expected to grow to $92.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The Millennial population is driving the camping and caravanning market. Millennials, known as generation Y, are young adults born between 1980 and 2004 . According to the World Youth Student and Educational Travel Convention report, in 2020, millennials took 320 million international trips. In addition, millennials are predicted to outnumber baby boomers by almost 22 million by 2030. A large proportion of this population is showing an interest in camping, adventure activities, and natural exploration . According to Outdoorsy, an RV rental platform, first-time renters accounted for 90% of 2020 bookings, while millennial RV bookings increased by 70% over 2019. This trend is expected to continue in the forecast period, driving the camping and caravanning market.

Growing awareness of sustainable living is encouraging campers to practice environmentally friendly camping. These include using reusable utensils and cutlery, natural mosquito repellents, solar lamps and chargers, refillable water bottles, eco-friendly sleeping bags, tents, and other camping equipment. For instance, the Big Island of Hawaii is a popular eco-friendly farm promoting sustainable living.



North America was the largest region in the camping and caravanning market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the camping and caravanning market. The regions covered in the camping and caravanning market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the camping and caravanning market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds; Recreational And Vacation Camps

2) By Destination Type: State or National Park Campgrounds; Privately Owned Campgrounds; Public or Privately Owned Land Other Than a Campground; Backcountry, National Forest or Wilderness Areas; Parking Lots; Other Destination Types

3) By Consumer Orientation: Male; Female; Kids



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $72.17 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $92.13 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Camping And Caravanning Market Characteristics



4. Camping And Caravanning Market Product Analysis



5. Camping And Caravanning Market Supply Chain



6. Camping And Caravanning Market Customer Information



7. Camping And Caravanning Market Trends And Strategies



8. Camping And Caravanning Market - Macro Economic Scenario



9. Camping And Caravanning Market Size And Growth



10. Camping And Caravanning Market Regional Analysis

11. Camping And Caravanning Market Segmentation

12. Camping And Caravanning Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Camping And Caravanning Market



14. Western Europe Camping And Caravanning Market



15. Eastern Europe Camping And Caravanning Market



16. North America Camping And Caravanning Market



17. South America Camping And Caravanning Market



18. Middle East Camping And Caravanning Market



19. Africa Camping And Caravanning Market



20. Camping And Caravanning Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Camping And Caravanning Market



22. Market Background: Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market

23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Equity Lifestyle Properties

PARKDEAN RESORTS TOPCO LIMITED

Jellystone Park

Discovery Parks Holdings Pty Limited

Country Club

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3y9my

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment