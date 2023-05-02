School And Employee Bus Services Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Safety Features in Buses Bolsters $75 Billion Sector

The global school and employee bus services market grew from $51.54 billion in 2022 to $55.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The school and employee bus services market is expected to grow to $75.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The school and employee bus service market is increasing with the increase in the enhanced safety features in the buses. The industry has begun using in-wheel alcohol detection systems to combat drunk driving. This technology consists of sensors that are placed into the steering wheel and help to detect the driver's skin oil and lock the bus before going on the road in case of alcohol detection. It enables us to prevent unsafe and careless driving. These advanced technologies equipped on buses are drastically increasing the school and employee bus service market.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the school and employee bus services market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the school and employee bus services market. The regions covered in the school and employee bus services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major companies in the school and employee bus services market include FirstGroup PLC, National Express Group PLC, A2B Australia Ltd., Student Transportation Inc., Transdev, and North America Central School Bus.

1) By Type: Students Bus Services; Employee Bus Services
2) By Ownership: Company Owned Transportation Service; Outsourced Transportation Service; Rentals; Pick and Drop Transportation Service
3) By Service Type: Mobility as a Service (MaaS); Software as a Service (SaaS)

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages300
Forecast Period2023 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$55.83 billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027$75.22 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. School And Employee Bus Services Market Characteristics

4. School And Employee Bus Services Market Product Analysis

5. School And Employee Bus Services Market Supply Chain

6. School And Employee Bus Services Market Customer Information

7. School And Employee Bus Services Market Trends And Strategies

8. School And Employee Bus Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

9. School And Employee Bus Services Market Size And Growth

10. School And Employee Bus Services Market Regional Analysis

11. School And Employee Bus Services Market Segmentation

12. School And Employee Bus Services Market Metrics

13. Asia-Pacific School And Employee Bus Services Market

14. Western Europe School And Employee Bus Services Market

15. Eastern Europe School And Employee Bus Services Market

16. North America School And Employee Bus Services Market

17. South America School And Employee Bus Services Market

18. Middle East School And Employee Bus Services Market

19. Africa School And Employee Bus Services Market

20. School And Employee Bus Services Market Competitive Landscape

21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The School And Employee Bus Services Market

22. Market Background: Transit And Ground Passenger Transportation Market

23. Recommendations

24. Appendix

