School And Employee Bus Services Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Safety Features in Buses Bolsters $75 Billion Sector

The global school and employee bus services market grew from $51.54 billion in 2022 to $55.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The school and employee bus services market is expected to grow to $75.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The school and employee bus service market is increasing with the increase in the enhanced safety features in the buses. The industry has begun using in-wheel alcohol detection systems to combat drunk driving. This technology consists of sensors that are placed into the steering wheel and help to detect the driver's skin oil and lock the bus before going on the road in case of alcohol detection. It enables us to prevent unsafe and careless driving. These advanced technologies equipped on buses are drastically increasing the school and employee bus service market.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the school and employee bus services market in 2022. Western Europe was the second largest region in the school and employee bus services market. The regions covered in the school and employee bus services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the school and employee bus services market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.



Major companies in the school and employee bus services market include FirstGroup PLC, National Express Group PLC, A2B Australia Ltd., Student Transportation Inc., Transdev, and North America Central School Bus.



1) By Type: Students Bus Services; Employee Bus Services

2) By Ownership: Company Owned Transportation Service; Outsourced Transportation Service; Rentals; Pick and Drop Transportation Service

3) By Service Type: Mobility as a Service (MaaS); Software as a Service (SaaS)



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $55.83 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $75.22 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

