Paediatric Clinical Trials Market Report 2023-2033

High Costs Related to Clinical Studies Likely to Hamper Industry Growth



As per studies, paediatric clinical trials cost 2 to 5 times higher per patient compared to clinical trials conducted in adults. Hidden costs and patient recruitment are major factors impacting the paediatric clinical trial landscape. In addition, informed consent process involving children further adds unique and complex challenges along with costs. Consent of only one parent/guardian is adequate for a child’s participation in studies such as blood tests, urinalysis, slight dietary alterations, and few psychological tests. However, depending on the severity and complexity of the trial the child’s consent may be required along with parental consent. Paediatric consent then results in additional costs due to additional documentation, need for amendments, study delays due to recruitment and retention, and longer visits to the study centres. These factors lead to high-cost burden in conducting paediatric clinical trials that may impact the growth of the market.





Segments Covered in the Report





Indication



• Infectious Disease



• Oncology



• Autoimmune/Inflammatory Diseases



• Respiratory Disorders



• Mental Health Disorders



• Other Indications





Phase



• Phase 1



• Phase 2



• Phase 3



• Phase 4





Study Design



• Interventional Studies



• Observational Studies





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Paediatric clinical trials Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• BMS



• Charles River Laboratories



• GSK



• ICON plc



• IQVIA Inc.



• LabCorp Drug Development



• Novartis



• Pfizer Inc.



• PPD Inc.



• Premier Research



• QPS Holdings



• Syneos Health



• The Emmes Company, LLC





Overall world revenue for Paediatric clinical trials Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$21,253.7 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





