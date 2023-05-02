Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Adobe, Xerox, Google Play, Georg von Holtzbrinck & RELX

Dublin, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Publishing And Content Streaming Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global digital publishing and content streaming market grew from $163.1 billion in 2022 to $184.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The digital publishing and content streaming market is expected to grow to $291.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.1%.

Companies in the digital publishing and content streaming market are developing progressive web applications (PWAs) to drive user engagement and boost revenues. PWAs are applications within a web browser, displayed as a website. PWAs enable developers to develop a single app that can work across all platforms and devices, leading to significant savings in the time and resources required for the app development. PWAs help web content publishing companies to maximize reach, increase the level of user engagement, and provide a unified customer experience across different media platforms. For example, Flutter, supported and developed by Google, is the latest framework used for developing mobile applications for operating systems such as iOS and Android. PWAs developed by Washington Post, an American news publishing company, have resulted in rising in user engagement by as much as five times.



Content streaming service providers are offering low-priced subscription services, especially for video streaming, in emerging countries such as India, Brazil, and some African countries, for more scalable and cost-effective content delivery. For example, Netflix offers its monthly plan starting at INR 500 ($7.1) in India, whereas subscription plans in the US start at $7.99. Netflix subscription in Brazil starts at BRL 19.9 ($5). Similarly, Amazon offers a Prime Video subscription which costs $119 a year in the US and INR 999 ($14.5) in India.



North America was the largest region in the digital publishing and content streaming market in 2022. Africa is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the digital publishing and content streaming report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the digital publishing and content streaming market report are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.



1) By Type: Content Streaming; Digital Publishing

2) By Product: Subscription; On-demand

3) By Application: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs); Large Enterprises



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $184.58 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $291.8 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

