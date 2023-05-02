New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454842/?utm_source=GNW





The Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report 2023-2033:





Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth Due to the Rising Demand for Safety Features in Vehicles



The automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising demand for safety features in vehicles, increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles, and government regulations mandating the installation of ADAS in vehicles. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the development of new technologies and the increasing awareness of the benefits of ADAS among consumers.





However, the market is not without its challenges, such as the high cost of advanced ADAS technologies and the need for standardized regulations to ensure safety and interoperability. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market, with supply chain disruptions and a decrease in demand due to economic uncertainty.





Nevertheless, the market is highly competitive, with established players such as Bosch, Continental, and Aptiv competing with newer entrants such as Tesla and Waymo. The market is also characterized by partnerships and collaborations between players to leverage each other’s strengths and capabilities.





Segments Covered in the Report





Market Segment by Offering



• Hardware



• Software





Market Segment by Vehicle Type



• Passenger Cars



• Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)



• Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)





Market Segment by Component



• Camera Unit



• LiDAR



• Radar



• Ultrasonic Sensor





Market Segment by Level of Autonomy



• Autonomy-L1



• Autonomy-L2



• Autonomy-L3



• Autonomy-L4



• Autonomy-L5





Market Segment by Type



• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)



• Lane Departure Warning (LDW)



• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)



• Forward Collision Warning (FCW)



• Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)



• Other Type





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• Spain



• United Kingdom



• France



• Italy



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, 2023 to 2033





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Autoliv Inc.



• Continental AG



• Intel Corporation



• Magna International Inc.



• Microsemi Corporation



• Nvidia Corporation



• NXP Semiconductors N.V.



• Panasonic Holdings Corporation



• Renesas Electronics Corporation



• Robert Bosch GmbH



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



• Texas Instruments Incorporated



• Valeo S.A.



• Xilinx, Inc.



• ZF Friedrichshafen AG





Overall world revenue for Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$28.08 billion in 2023. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033.





Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market, with forecasts for offering, vehicle type, component, level of autonomy, and type, each forecast at a global and regional level





Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets – See forecasts for the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.





Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market – including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market.







