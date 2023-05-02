Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation (“Enovix”) (Nasdaq: ENVX), an advanced silicon battery company, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in May:
Citi Energy & Climate Technology Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Location: Boston, Mass.
EF Hutton Global Conference
Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Location: New York, N.Y.
Oppenheimer 8th Annual Emerging Growth Conference
Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Location: Virtual
J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Location: Boston, Mass.
Presentation: 10:10 AM ET
Webcast link: Available here
B. Riley 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
Location: Beverly Hills, Calif.
Craig-Hallum 20th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Location: Minneapolis, Minn.
Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms. Live webcasts of conference presentations, where applicable, can be accessed by selecting Events under the News and Events section of the Enovix website at https://ir.enovix.com. Replays of webcasts will be archived following presentations, also in the Events section.
About Enovix
Enovix is on a mission to power the technologies of the future. Everything from IoT, mobile and computing devices, to the vehicle you drive, needs a better battery. The company’s disruptive architecture enables a battery with high energy density and capacity without compromising safety. Enovix is scaling its silicon-anode, lithium-ion battery manufacturing capabilities to meet customer demand. For more information visit www.enovix.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
