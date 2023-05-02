Vaginal Antifungals Market is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% at an estimated revenue of US$ 1.76 Billion by forecast year ending 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the valuation for the global Vaginal Antifungals Market is estimated to reach US$ 1.14 Billion in 2023 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, with an estimated valuation of US$ 1.76 Billion in 2033.



During the projection period, it is anticipated that the global market for Vaginal Antifungals will expand significantly. This can be attributed to the expansion of novel antifungal drug research and the global increase in healthcare spending. Additionally, the market is being driven by the increased incidence of bacterial vaginosis. In women of reproductive age, it is the most frequent source of vaginal discharge that results in fungus infections.

Rising trichomoniasis and candida occurrences are also assisting market growth for Vaginal Antifungals. The primary causes of candida growth that leads to vaginal yeast infection include a weakened immune system and the use of oral contraceptives or hormone therapy that increases estrogen levels.

In addition, businesses are concentrating on winning clearance for innovative items that could fill unmet demands and strengthen their market position. Additionally, the growing need for better therapeutic options is spurring advancements in R&D, fresh approvals, and drug launches, opening up a lucrative window for business expansion.

Key Takeaways:

Polyenes are the leading segment as product, and hold around 49.0% market value share in 2022, owing to less adverse effects and low product cost.

Topical segment is set to lead in the of route of administration segment of Vaginal Antifungals market with a projected market value share of around 73.1% in 2022, owing to the high preference by doctors and effective cure for the disease.

Bacterial Vaginosis is leading the indication segment with the significant market share of 44.9% owed to increased prevalence compared to other indications.

By distribution channel, Gynaecology clinics held a share of around 41.4% in 2022, as patient pool largely comprises of female population who prefer to get consultation and treatment at Gynecology centers.

North America dominated the global market with significant contribution from U.S. region. US held a value share of around 27.0% in 2022 globally, due to rising prevalence of trichomoniasis in the region.





“Rising prevalence of severe vaginal infectious disorders, increasing rate of testing and launch of Vaginal Antifungals by players will boost the global market for Vaginal Antifungals,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Market Competition:

The market participants are concentrating on creating and introducing enhanced treatment drugs in order to increase the accuracy and efficiency of the operations and reduce adverse effect problems.

Brexafemme, a high-class antifungal for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VCC), will be commercialised and further developed by GSK plc and SCYNEXIS Inc. in 2023 under an exclusive licencing agreement. These drugs have also been approved by the FDA.



Key Players:

Pfizer Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Lupin Limited

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

GSK plc.

Others



What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the Vaginal Antifungals market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2018 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033. The global Vaginal Antifungals market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

Key Market Segments Covered:

By Product:

Polyenes

Azoles

Allylamines

Echinocandins

Others



By Route of Administration:

Oral

Topical

By Indication:

Bacterial Vaginosis

Candidiasis

Trichomoniasis

Others

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Online Pharmacies

Gynecology Clinics

Others





Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Vaginal Antifungals Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Value-Added Insights

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Recent Product Launches

4.3. Disease Epidemiology

4.4. Patient Treatment Regime

4.5. Pipeline Assessment

4.6. Regulatory Scenario

4.7. PESTLE Analysis

4.8. Porter’s Analysis

4.9. Value Chain Analysis

5. Market Background

5.1. Macro-Economic Factors

5.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

5.1.2. Global Healthcare Expenditure Outlook

5.1.3. Global Antifungal Drugs Market Outlook

5.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

5.2.1. Key Player’s Historic Growth

5.2.2. New Product Launches / Approvals

5.2.3. Rising Prevalence of Vaginal Infectious Diseases

5.2.4. Demand for Minimally Invasive Treatment

5.2.5. High Incidence of Trichomoniasis

5.2.6. Growing Investment in Healthcare Expenditure

5.2.7. Government Support for Research and Development

5.3. Dynamics

5.3.1. Drivers

5.3.2. Restraints

5.3.3. Opportunity Analysis

