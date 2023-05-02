New York, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Business and Private Jet Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06454840/?utm_source=GNW





The business and private jet market has shown steady growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for more efficient and flexible travel options for high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients. Despite challenges such as economic downturns and changing regulations, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years.





One key trend in the market is the growing popularity of smaller, more affordable jets, as well as shared ownership and charter models. These options are making private jet travel more accessible to a wider range of customers. Another important factor in the market is the increasing focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility. As customers become more conscious of their carbon footprint, there is a growing demand for cleaner and more efficient aircraft.





The business and private jet market offers significant opportunities for growth and innovation, but companies will need to adapt to changing customer preferences and market conditions in order to remain competitive. By staying on top of industry trends and leveraging the latest technologies and business models, companies can position themselves for long-term success in this dynamic and exciting market.





This report tells you TODAY how the business and private jet market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.





Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising business and private jet prices and recent developments.





This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.





Segments Covered in the Report





Point of Sale



• OEM



• Aftermarket





End-users



• Business



• Private



• Operator





Range



• Less than 1,000 NM



• 1,000-3,000 NM



• 3,000-5,000 NM



• More than 5,000 NM





Aircraft Type



• Light Aircraft



• Mid-sized Aircraft



• Large Aircraft



• Airliner Aircraft



• Other Aircraft Type





Service



• On-demand



• Air Taxis



• Branded Charters



• Jet-card/Membership Programs



• Fractional Ownership



• Other Service





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• India



• Japan



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of Middle East and Africa





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Business and Private Jet Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Airbus SE



• BAE Systems



• Boeing Company



• Bombardier Inc.



• Dassault Aviation SA



• Eclipse Aerospace, Inc.



• Embraer S.A



• Eviation Aircraft



• flyExclusive



• General Dynamics Corporation



• Honda Aircraft Company



• Jet Edge International



• Joby Aviation



• Mooney International Corporation



• NetJets IP, LLC



• Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.



• Piper Aircraft, Inc.



• PlaneSense, Inc.



• Raytheon Technologies Corporation



• Solairus Aviation



• Textron Inc.



• VistaJet



• Wheels Up



• Zunum Aero





Overall world revenue for Business and Private Jet Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$31.91 billion in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





